SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download

State Bank of India has issued the SBI PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 admit card | sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: State Bank of India has issued the SBI PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025. Applicants taking the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains Examination 2025 can acquire their admit cards from the official website, sbi.co.in.

Applicants can access their admit card by providing their registration number and password. The hall ticket can be downloaded till September 13, 2025.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification date: 24th June 2025

2. Start of application process: 24th June 2025

3. Last date to apply and make the payment: 14th July 2025

4. Pre-examination training: July / August

5. Admit card date: 25th July 2025

6. Online preliminary exam date: 4th, and 5th August 2025

7. Prelims result date: 1st September 2025

8. Mains admit card date: 4th September 2025

9. Online main exam date: 13th September 2025

10. Mains result date: to be announced later

SBI PO 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment exam will fill 541 Probationary Officer posts (500 normal and 41 backlog).

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: How to download the hall ticket 2025?

Aspirants can follow the methods below to download the admission card when it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the careers tab, then on current openings, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 5: Check the hall ticket carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Details mentioned on the admit card

After downloading the hall tickets, aspirants must confirm the information on the hall tickets, such as name of the candidates, roll number, exam centre, and exam day instructions.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process consists of three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and GD/Interview.

