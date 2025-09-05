 NEET PG 2025: NBEMS To Release 50% AIQ Scorecards Today; Here's How To Check
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard: NBEMS will release the NEET-PG 2025 scorecards for the 50% All India Quota on September 5 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates must download the digital marksheet, which includes scores, percentile, AIR, and quota ranks, for use in counselling. The scorecards remain accessible online for six months and are mandatory for AIQ admissions to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma seats.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ | Official Notification

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecards of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in the All India Quota (AIQ) today, September 5. Candidates have to log in at natboard.edu.in to download their digital marksheets, as no physical copies will be dispatched by post.

Online Access Only

The results for NEET-PG 2025 were declared on August 29. AIQ scorecards will be provided to the candidates in detail, which are available on the website for six months. NBEMS has suggested the aspirants download and store their scorecards safely in preparation for the coming rounds of counselling.

Details on the Scorecard

The scorecard will show the candidate's name, roll number, marks scored, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category-wise cut-off, and qualifying status. In the case of AIQ counselling, it will also show three important rankings:

NEET-PG 2025 Rank – general position among all test-takers.

AIQ Rank – merit position among candidates qualified for the 50% All India Quota.

AIQ Category Rank – position in the selected category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) under the quota.

NBEMS explained that AIQ ranks are effective for only 50% quota MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6-Year), PG Diploma, and NBEMS Diploma seats for the 2025 admission session.

Subsequent Steps for Candidates

The AIQ scorecard is a mandatory requirement to attend national counselling. Each detail, especially rank and qualifying status, must be confirmed by candidates before the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) provides the window of registration and choice-filling.

NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the NEET PG User ID and Password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG scorecard 2025 and save it for future reference.

