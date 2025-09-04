NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 | Official Website

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 began today, September 4, as the Medical Counselling Committee initiated registration on its portal at mcc.nic.in for those interested in obtaining MBBS and BDS seats.

The window for registration and fee payment will remain open until 3 pm on September 9, requesting applicants to register early and avoid last-minute hassles.

For selected institutions and courses, choice locking will be accessible from September 5 to September 9. On September 9, from 4 to 11:55 p.m., choice locking will be made available.

Processing of seat allotment will be done on September 10 and 11, and MCC will declare Round 2 results on September 12.

Shortlisted candidates who have been given seats have to report to their respective institutes between September 13 and September 19, and the colleges will cross-check the admitted students' data on September 20 and 21.

Read Also MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

Round 2 NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule

Registration period: September 4–September 9, 2025

Filling in the choices: September 5–September 9, 2025

Locking Choice: September 9, 2025, from 4:00 to 11:55 p.m.

Processing of Seats: September 10–11, 2025

Seat Distribution Outcome: September 12, 2025

Reporting from September 13 to September 19, 2025, to the designated institutes

Verification of chosen Candidates: September 20–21, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and click on the submit button

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.