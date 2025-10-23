 Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools

Andhra Pradesh plans India’s first AI university and is introducing AI curriculum in schools with new labs. Minister Nara Lokesh, during an Australia visit, explored global education partnerships, investment opportunities, and sports infrastructure, inviting collaborations with universities and firms to boost AI, skill development, and sustainable growth in the state.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools | X @naralokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh plans to establish India's first dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, state Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh said.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to Australia, also announced that AI curriculum is being introduced from the high school level, supported by new AI and Robotics Labs across government schools.

Lokesh held a series of strategic engagements with top universities, business leaders, and innovation experts across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, aimed at strengthening the state's global education partnerships, investment prospects, and sports infrastructure development.

According to the minister's office here, at the Education Roundtable hosted by Queensland Trade and Investment, he emphasised Andhra Pradesh's pioneering education reforms.

The minister noted that the state is successfully integrating AI into governance to improve public services in education, healthcare, and welfare delivery. The meeting saw participation from leading universities and government officials representing Queensland's education sector.

At Griffith University's Gold Coast campus, Lokesh met Vice President (Global) Marnie Watson and explored the university's advanced sports infrastructure. Watson briefed the Minister on Griffith University’s achievements since its establishment in 1975 and its international reputation for social justice, sustainability, and innovation across its five campuses in Queensland.

During discussions, Lokesh proposed the establishment of a Griffith University India Centre in Andhra Pradesh to coordinate student exchanges, joint research, and academic collaboration. He urged the university to partner with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and leading Andhra institutions, such as SRM–AP, Andhra University, and VIT–AP, for dual-degree programs, syllabus co-design, and skill certification aligned with global standards. He also invited Griffith University to participate in the upcoming Partnership Summit – 2025 and AP Global Education Forum in November.

In Brisbane, Lokesh participated in a high-level Business Roundtable organised by the Consulate General of India and the Australia-India Business Council (AIBC).

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s key role in India–Australia trade, especially following the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which has doubled bilateral trade to USD 24.1 billion.

Lokesh underscored Andhra Pradesh's transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with over Rs 10 lakh crore of new investments in the past 16 months, including major commitments from Google and ArcelorMittal. He invited Australian investors to explore the state's industry-friendly policies and to attend the Partnership Summit – 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

The minister met Professor Cal Zenger from James Cook University's Centre for Sustainable Tropical Fisheries and Aquaculture, discussing collaboration in aquaculture genetics. He sought support in developing disease-resistant, high-yield breeds of shrimp and fish, as well as training programmes for AP's aquaculture farmers, and AI-based monitoring systems to enhance productivity and environmental sustainability.

Lokesh also met senior representatives from Populous, a globally renowned sports architecture firm behind iconic venues such as the London Olympic Stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and New York's Yankee Stadium. Lokesh invited the firm to contribute designs and expertise for Andhra Pradesh's ambitious Sports Hub Vision, driven by Chief Minister Naidu.

