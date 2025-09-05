 Mumbai University Climbs Back Into NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Overall
Mumbai University has re-entered India’s top 100 institutions, bagging the 92nd rank in the NIRF 2025 rankings after slipping last year. The university excelled in Graduation Outcomes and Teaching & Learning Resources, earning near-perfect faculty-student scores.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University Reclaims Spot in NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Nationwide | File Image

The University of Mumbai (MU) has returned to India's list of top 100 educational institutions, ranking 92nd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. In the previous year, MU had dropped to the 100–150 category, so this year's return is a significant rise. The Union Ministry of Education announced the ranking, with IIT Madras at the top and IIT Bombay ranking third.

Strong Graduation Outcomes, Faculty Strength Improves Ranking

MU scored its best of 88.25 in the Graduation Outcomes (GO) category, which measures timely degree completion and PhD output. MU also excelled in Teaching & Learning Resources (64.43), taking into account faculty-to-student ratio, infrastructure, online learning activities, and financial resource utilisation.

Mumbai University Ranking

Mumbai University Ranking | NIRF

Notably, MU attained a near-perfect 18.87 out of 20 in the faculty-to-student ratio and a maximum score for indicators such as representation of women, facilities for differently abled students, and graduation rates.

Even though MU has registered improvements, it falls behind in Research and Professional Practice (19.54) and Peer Perception (10.73) segments measuring research funds, patents, consultancy, and industry perception. These still dampen its national ranking, even as MU recorded marginal improvements over 2023.

Improved Ranking in 'University' and State Ranks

While MU is 92 on the overall ranking list, it is at 54 on the 'University' category and 12 within State Public Universities, where its perception score also improved to 48.43.

Maharashtra institutions that made it to the NIRF 2025 Top-100 list:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay – Rank 3

Homi Bhabha National Institute – Rank 20

Symbiosis International University – Rank 40

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune – Rank 55

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai – Rank 64

Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune – Rank 71

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research, Wardha – Rank 84

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur – Rank 86

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) – Rank 91

University of Mumbai (MU) – Rank 92

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai – Rank 95

