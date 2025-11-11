Mumbai News: Security Guard Averts Major Accident In Vile Parle; MGL Commends Heroic Act

Image_Security Guard’s Quick Action Saves Lives Prevents Major Gas Mishap in Vile Parle |

A major accident was averted in Vile Parle (East) recently, thanks to the swift and responsible action of a vigilant security guard, Ram Bahor, stationed at Mahavir CHSL on V. S. Khandekar Road.

Fire Near Gas Junction Box Sparks Panic

A fire had broken out in a nearby garbage dumping area following the bursting of firecrackers. The flames spread dangerously close to a live gas junction box belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), posing a severe risk to life and property.

Timely Action Prevents Disaster

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, Ram Bahor quickly extinguished the fire and isolated both valves of the gas junction box, effectively eliminating the risk of a gas leak or explosion.

His timely intervention prevented a potential tragedy and ensured the safety of residents and nearby properties.

MGL Praises Guard’s Swift Response

Acknowledging his heroic effort, Mahanagar Gas Limited commended Ram Bahor for his alertness and prompt action, which not only protected citizens but also safeguarded vital gas infrastructure in the locality.

MGL Urges Public Vigilance Through ‘Sahayogi’ Initiative

Encouraging citizens to remain vigilant, MGL reiterated the importance of its ‘MGL Sahayogi’ initiative.

“The program encourages citizens to report any unauthorized excavation, suspicious activity, or potential threats near gas assets and underground pipelines to prevent accidents and ensure community safety,” an MGL official said.

To report such incidents, individuals can call 1800 2100 2100.