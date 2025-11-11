 Mumbai News: Security Guard Averts Major Accident In Vile Parle; MGL Commends Heroic Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Security Guard Averts Major Accident In Vile Parle; MGL Commends Heroic Act

Mumbai News: Security Guard Averts Major Accident In Vile Parle; MGL Commends Heroic Act

A fire had broken out in a nearby garbage dumping area following the bursting of firecrackers. The flames spread dangerously close to a live gas junction box belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), posing a severe risk to life and property.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Image_Security Guard’s Quick Action Saves Lives Prevents Major Gas Mishap in Vile Parle |

A major accident was averted in Vile Parle (East) recently, thanks to the swift and responsible action of a vigilant security guard, Ram Bahor, stationed at Mahavir CHSL on V. S. Khandekar Road.

Fire Near Gas Junction Box Sparks Panic

A fire had broken out in a nearby garbage dumping area following the bursting of firecrackers. The flames spread dangerously close to a live gas junction box belonging to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), posing a severe risk to life and property.

Timely Action Prevents Disaster

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing, Patients Referred To Higher Centres
Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing, Patients Referred To Higher Centres
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of 67.14% Till 5 PM In Second Phase
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of 67.14% Till 5 PM In Second Phase
Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be Traffic-Free By Next Month
Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be Traffic-Free By Next Month
Delhi Metro Update On Wednesday: Lal Quila Station To Remain Closed On November 12 After Car Blast- DMRC
Delhi Metro Update On Wednesday: Lal Quila Station To Remain Closed On November 12 After Car Blast- DMRC

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, Ram Bahor quickly extinguished the fire and isolated both valves of the gas junction box, effectively eliminating the risk of a gas leak or explosion.
His timely intervention prevented a potential tragedy and ensured the safety of residents and nearby properties.

MGL Praises Guard’s Swift Response

Acknowledging his heroic effort, Mahanagar Gas Limited commended Ram Bahor for his alertness and prompt action, which not only protected citizens but also safeguarded vital gas infrastructure in the locality.

Read Also
Mumbai's New Spine: 5 Mega Bridge Projects Across SoBo Set To Reshape Island City's Future In Next 5...
article-image

MGL Urges Public Vigilance Through ‘Sahayogi’ Initiative

Encouraging citizens to remain vigilant, MGL reiterated the importance of its ‘MGL Sahayogi’ initiative.

“The program encourages citizens to report any unauthorized excavation, suspicious activity, or potential threats near gas assets and underground pipelines to prevent accidents and ensure community safety,” an MGL official said.

To report such incidents, individuals can call 1800 2100 2100.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing,...

Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing,...

Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be...

Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be...

Agri Koli Youth Foundation Launches ‘AKYF Jansanvad’ To Boost Civic Awareness Ahead Of NMMC...

Agri Koli Youth Foundation Launches ‘AKYF Jansanvad’ To Boost Civic Awareness Ahead Of NMMC...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Holds Transparent Reservation Lottery For 111 Seats...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Holds Transparent Reservation Lottery For 111 Seats...

'Redevelopment Of BMC’s Bhagwati Hospital To Be Completed Soon, Boosting Mumbai North’s...

'Redevelopment Of BMC’s Bhagwati Hospital To Be Completed Soon, Boosting Mumbai North’s...