Maharashtra Politics: Congress Rift Widens Over Alleged MNS Alliance For Nashik Polls

Representative Image | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

A fresh political storm has erupted within the Maharashtra Congress following contradictory statements from two senior leaders Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal over a proposed alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming local body elections.

MNS-MVA Alliance Reports Trigger Row

The controversy began after reports surfaced that the MNS had finalised an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Nashik local body polls.

The MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Congress.

Wadettiwar Backs Local Autonomy

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar downplayed the development, saying district units had the freedom to make decisions based on the “local situation.”

“If the Congress unit in Nashik has decided to align with MNS, it is for Nashik only. They must have taken a decision based on the local political situation. They had been authorised to do so. I don’t think there should be an issue,” Wadettiwar told reporters in Nagpur.

He also clarified that in Mumbai, the Congress would contest the BMC elections independently, ruling out seat-sharing talks within the MVA framework.

“There is no question of seat-sharing talks in Mumbai. I feel there should be no problem in alliance with parties like the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), BSP, or MNS, who are not Maha Vikas Aghadi allies,” he added.

Sapkal Orders Disciplinary Action

However, State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal, speaking separately in Buldhana, contradicted Wadettiwar’s remarks and announced disciplinary action against those involved in the Nashik discussions.

“The state unit has not authorised anyone to hold talks with MNS. Those who attended a meeting regarding the alliance have been issued show-cause notices,” Sapkal said, adding that all alliances must be coordinated with INDIA bloc partners.

MNS Claims Alliance Already Finalised

Earlier in the day, MNS leader Dinkar Patil claimed that the Raj Thackeray-led party had already finalised an alliance with the MVA in Nashik.

Local Congress leader Rahul Dive and CPI(M) leader DL Karad also confirmed that discussions had taken place to form a united front against the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

“We have been given instructions by seniors to take decisions at the local level. We have decided to join hands,” said Rahul Dive, adding that he would inform senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and abide by the party’s final directive.

Internal Discord Clouds Congress Strategy

The mixed signals from Congress leaders have triggered widespread speculation in political circles about growing internal rifts within the MVA.

Observers say the confusion reflects deeper strategic differences within the Congress as it seeks to balance local autonomy with the broader opposition alliance strategy.