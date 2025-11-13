Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications

Thane administration appeals to Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries to finish e-KYC to avoid disruption in payments | File Photo

Thane, November 13: For the Maharashtra government's 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', 14 lakh 65 thousand 876 applications were submitted from Thane district till July 25. Out of these, 14 lakh 41 thousand 798 applications have been found eligible.

At the same time, 24 thousand 78 applications have been found ineligible. This information has been given by the Thane district administration. Along with this, the administration has appealed to the beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process by November 18.

In the Ladli Bahina Yojana, what is the last date for e-KYC?

Actually, the state government is depositing a subsidy of ₹1,500 every month into the accounts of eligible women. To receive the benefit of this scheme regularly, the e-KYC process must be completed by November 18.

Under e-KYC, information related to the beneficiaries' Aadhaar and bank accounts will be verified. In such a situation, if this process is not completed, the next installment of the Ladli Bahina Yojana may be temporarily suspended.

What did the District Program Officer say?

Beneficiaries should complete this process by visiting the concerned Anganwadi center, Gram Panchayat, Women and Child Development office, or the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).

Sanjay Bagul, the District Program Officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department, said that the subsidy amount may be temporarily stopped in the accounts of those beneficiaries who have not completed their e-KYC within the stipulated time.

How many beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched in Maharashtra last year in July. After getting approval from the state cabinet on June 28, 2024, installments started getting deposited in women's accounts from July.

By October 2024, the number of applicants for the Ladki Bahin Yojana across the state had reached 2 crore 56 lakh. Although this scheme was temporarily suspended during the assembly elections held in October-November, this scheme proved to be a game changer for the Mahayuti government.

