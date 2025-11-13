BMC Elections 2025: Govandi Citizens’ Forum Challenges OBC Reservations In M/East Ward; Leaders Insist Lottery Process Is Transparent

Citizens’ group from Mankhurd–Govandi raises concerns over consecutive OBC reservations in M/East Ward while leaders uphold the transparency of the BMC lottery | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 13: While some citizens’ groups have raised objections against the reservation of municipal wards in M (East) with a predominantly Muslim population for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, senior leaders dismissed the allegations, saying that the process of allotment of seats is transparent.

Legal Notice Sent to Authorities

The Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Forum, representing residents of Mankhurd–Govandi, sent a formal notice to the State Election Commission of Maharashtra, the Municipal Commissioner of BMC, and the Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, on Thursday, raising concerns about the lottery process for the 2025 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward reservation lottery that involved children manually picking wrapped chits.

Political Leaders Reject Allegations

Senior political leaders disagreed that the lottery process is flawed. "The lottery is always transparent," said Amin Patel, the Congress Party Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mumbadevi. A senior Samajwadi Party leader agreed.

Concerns Over M/East Ward Reservations

The residents' group raised concerns specifically about the M/East Ward (Mankhurd–Govandi region) under the Mankhurd–Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC-171). The notice mentions the reservation of wards 135, 136, 137, and 138, all of which are reserved for the OBC category, despite Open/General and minority (Muslim) populations forming the majority in these wards.

Demands in the legal notice include review and re-allotment of ward reservations in M/East Ward; publication of a revised reservation list based on updated demographic data; independent inquiry into potential administrative or political interference; and upholding of democratic fairness before the final Gazette notification on 28 November 2025.

Residents Seek Review and Demographic Audit

According to advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society and founder of the forum, the consecutive OBC reservation of these four wards appears politically motivated, possibly aimed at consolidating voter bases and influencing the post of BMC Mayor. "Our legal notice demands urgent review, demographic audit, and corrective action to protect citizens’ democratic rights,” said Shaikh.

Questions Over Consecutive OBC Reservations

Shaikh added that the pattern of consecutive OBC reservations raises questions about procedural errors or potential manipulation, undermining transparency and fairness.

Also Watch:

Leaders Defend Transparency of Lottery

Patel said that the government cannot decide on the reservations. "The lottery is conducted in front of everyone. According to me, it is not possible to manipulate the process," Patel added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/