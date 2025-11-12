BMC Elections 2025: Draft Voters’ List To Be Published On November 14

State Election Commission to publish the draft voters’ list for BMC polls on November 14 | FPJ

Mumbai: In the next important step towards the high-stakes BMC elections, likely to be held in January 2026, the administration will publish the draft voters' list on November 14.

Following this, citizens can submit their suggestions and objections until November 22, and the final voters' list will be published on December 6. The state election commission (SEC) has adopted the voters' list with a cut-off date of July 31, 2025.

Online Access To Draft List For All Municipal Corporations

“The draft voters' list will be published by all 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, on their respective websites and the SEC’s website too. After the final ward-wise voters' list is published on December 6, the list of polling booths will be published on December 8 and the polling booth-wise voters list will be published on December 12. The SEC allows 900 to 1000 voters per polling booth,” explained state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

Lottery For Ward Reservation Conducted

As part of hectic preparations for the long-pending BMC elections, the administration on Tuesday conducted the lottery determining reservation of wards for the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Women. Mumbai has a total of 227 civic electoral wards of which 50% are reserved for women candidates, including those of ST, SC and OBC.

SEC Moves To Curb Duplicate Voting And Ensure Transparency

During the press conference last week, announcing the schedule for all municipal councils and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the SEC announced that it has adopted the existing voters' list with a cut-off date of July 31.

To prevent dubious voting, the SEC has decided to ‘start mark’ names that are registered more than once and such voters will be asked to submit an affidavit at the polling booth that he/she has voted only at one polling station. This step came after the opposition held a strong protest alleging fake voters.

The same system, in an attempt to bring transparency to the voters' list, will be implemented for municipal corporation elections also, including that of BMC.

