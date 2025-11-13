 Panvel Hit-And-Run: 42-Year-Old Woman Killed, Son Injured After Scooter Hit Near Palaspe; Case Registered Against Unknown Driver
Panvel Hit-And-Run: 42-Year-Old Woman Killed, Son Injured After Scooter Hit Near Palaspe; Case Registered Against Unknown Driver

Panvel Hit-And-Run: 42-Year-Old Woman Killed, Son Injured After Scooter Hit Near Palaspe; Case Registered Against Unknown Driver

A 42-year-old woman was killed and her 23-year-old son injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their scooter near Palaspe in Panvel on Monday night. The Panvel City Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and launched a search to trace the vehicle.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
A woman died and her son was injured after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Palaspe in Panvel | FPJ (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman was killed and her 23-year-old son injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their scooter near Palaspe in Panvel on Monday night. The Panvel City Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and launched a search to trace the vehicle.

Victims Were Returning Home

Police said the deceased, Ranjita Tripathi (42), and her son Priyanshu Rajesh Tripathi (23), residents of Rasayani, were returning home from Ulwe on their Activa scooter around 8.30 p.m. when the incident occurred. As they reached near Rahul Park Hotel in Palaspe, an unknown vehicle hit their scooter from behind, causing both to fall on the road.

Mother Succumbs to Injuries

Ranjita sustained severe head injuries while Priyanshu also suffered injuries. Passers-by rushed them to Gandhi Hospital in Panvel, where Ranjita succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Case Registered Against Unknown Driver

Following the incident, the Panvel City Police registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Search On for the Vehicle

“Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved through CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts,” said an officer from the Panvel City Police Station.

