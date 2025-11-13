Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Property Owners To Avail 75 Per Cent Penalty Waiver Under 'Abhay Yojana' Before November 15

PMC appeals to property owners to use the Abhay Yojana penalty waiver scheme before the November 15 deadline | Amit Srivastava

Panvel, November 13: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged property owners to take advantage of its ongoing ‘Abhay Yojana’, which offers a 75% waiver on penalty charges for pending property taxes. The scheme, implemented, will remain open only till November 15, with no further extension.

Strong Revenue Collection So Far

According to civic officials, the initiative has received an overwhelming response so far, with the corporation collecting Rs 594.10 crore in property tax revenue, including discounts.

Appeal From Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge appealed to citizens to make timely payments and benefit from the limited-period relief. “Only two days remain to avail the 75% penalty waiver. We urge all taxpayers to come forward and settle their dues before the deadline,” he said.

Digital Payments Encouraged

The corporation is also promoting digital transactions to make tax payments faster and more convenient. Citizens paying their property tax online through panvelmc.org, the PMC TAX App, or the Panvel Connect App can avail a 2% direct discount.

Additional Incentives for Eco-Friendly Measures

In addition, the civic body has announced incentives for eco-friendly initiatives — property owners installing solar panels, shade nets, or rainwater harvesting systems will get a 2% tax rebate, while housing societies that manage solid waste scientifically will receive an additional 2% concession.

‘Tax Mitra’ Chatbot Introduced

In a move to enhance transparency and provide quick assistance to taxpayers, PMC has launched an advanced digital assistant — the ‘Tax Mitra’ chatbot.

Features of the Chatbot

The chatbot allows property owners to:

. Instantly check pending tax dues

. Pay bills directly through mobile or computer

. Get clarifications on tax calculations, bills, and receipts

. Access up-to-date information on schemes, rebates, and deadlines

“This chatbot is designed to make civic services faster, easier, and more citizen-friendly,” a senior official said, urging residents to use the feature available on the official Panvel Municipal Corporation website.

