Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality

Navi Mumbai: What began a decade ago with just 16 eager faces sitting on the floor of a police station classroom has today blossomed into a full-fledged movement of learning and hope. Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul, a humble “street school” for underprivileged children in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, now teaches 120 students from Class 1 to Class 12—proving how compassion, consistency, and community can change lives.

The story of Aasha Kiran began in February 2014, when a group of women from the Nerul–Seawoods area—decided to do something for the children of nearby slums and squatter colonies in Sectors 23, 25, and 27. With no formal setup or funding, they began conducting open-air classes for children who couldn’t afford school or needed remedial help to stay in one.

Their dedication caught the attention of then Nerul Police Inspector Sangeeta Shinde Alphonso, who was deeply moved by the sight of volunteers teaching children under streetlights. Alphonso offered the group a room on the first floor of the Nerul Police Station in December 2014, and Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul has been operating from there ever since, now with the support of current senior police inspector Brahmananda Naikwadi.

“We run classes six days a week in two shifts with around 20 volunteers, most of whom are retired professionals or homemakers. None of us are paid—it’s purely out of passion,” said one of the volunteers.

Over the years, the Gurukul has become a second home to hundreds of children from economically weaker sections. The focus remains on strengthening core subjects like Math, Science, and English, while also providing moral support, mentorship, and life skills.

Their perseverance has yielded remarkable results. The first batch of Class X students passed in 2015, and since the last four years, the Gurukul has recorded a 100% pass rate in SSC examinations. This year, all 16 students from Class X cleared the board exams successfully, continuing the school’s proud record. Among them, Meena Dhabe, a bright student from Darave, scored 90 marks in Mathematics and 88 in Science, and has secured admission to Tilak College in the Science stream.

“We are thrilled to see our students doing so well,” said the volunteer. “These are children who come from very difficult circumstances, but their determination and hard work make every effort worthwhile.”

The Gurukul currently has around 17 students in Class X, who are being prepared for next year’s board examinations with intensive mentoring and subject-specific focus.

“In the beginning, many students struggled with basic concepts,” recalles the volunteer. “We started focusing on foundational learning and slowly built their confidence. Today, some of our former students are pursuing college education and even supporting younger batches as mentors.”

For Alphonso—ACP Lashkar Division Pune—the success of the Gurukul remains one of her proudest contributions.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know that what started as a small gesture has turned into a full-fledged educational initiative,” she says. “The teachers and volunteers here are true changemakers, helping bring underprivileged children into the mainstream.” Even after getting transferred out of Navi Mumbai, Alphonso tries to catch-up with the students on special occasions.

Despite limited resources, Aasha Kiran continues to grow, powered entirely by volunteer effort and community goodwill. The school accepts no fees, runs without corporate funding, and thrives on the commitment of its teachers. "We have people contributing for the students in kind and one of the constant contributor since last ten years is a group of mothers from Navi Mumbai which recognise themselves as 'Navi Mumbai Moms' (NMM). They religiously help us every year throw a Diwali party for the students," the volunteer added.

The founders of Aasha Kiran are constantly in need of volunteers to help their students achieve higher altitudes.

“Aasha Kiran literally means a ray of hope, and that's what we aim to be—for every child who walks through our doors,” the volunteers said.

