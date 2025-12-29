Weekly Janata Darbar, Helpline To Be Launched In Uran: Municipal President Bhavana Ghanekar

Bhavana Ghanekar |

Newly elected Uran Municipal Council President Bhavana Ghanekar on Friday said that stalled development projects in the town would be taken up on priority, asserting that the civic administration would act decisively without unnecessary delays.

“We will not wait for anyone when work needs to be done. We will make an honest effort to complete projects that have been stalled,” Ghanekar said after formally assuming charge along with other elected representatives of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Following the recent municipal election results, the Mahavikas Aghadi–led president and councillors took charge of the civic body, during which it was announced that a weekly Janata Darbar would be organised to address public grievances. A dedicated citizens’ helpline will also be launched shortly to ensure easier access to the municipal administration.

In the Uran Municipal Council elections, the BJP secured 12 seats, while the Mahavikas Aghadi won nine. Ghanekar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), was elected president. Speaking on the occasion, newly elected councillors said the post of municipal president was meant for public service and not for personal gain. “This chair is for serving the people, not for enjoying power,” they said.

Addressing criticism of the previous administration, ruling alliance leaders alleged that several public issues were neglected. “This election has shown that people’s power is stronger than money power,” they said.

Ghanekar also expressed concern over delays in the city’s bypass road project and warned against obstacles to development. “Anyone who stands in the way of development will be dealt with firmly,” she said, adding that “arrogance and ego never last long—when people decide, such attitudes are bound to be defeated,” in an apparent reference to the opposition.

