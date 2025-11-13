 Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers

Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers

The Thane Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two railway engineers accused in the June 9 Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives and left more than fifteen commuters injured. Assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas and senior section engineer Samar Yadav were booked on November 1 under Section 105, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers | File Photo

The Thane Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two railway engineers accused in the June 9 Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives and left more than fifteen commuters injured.

Engineers Booked for Negligence Under BNS

Assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas and senior section engineer Samar Yadav were booked on November 1 under Sections 105, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and 125(a)(b), relating to acts that endanger human life, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the GRP, both officials allegedly failed to act on repeated caution orders issued between March and June 2025. These warnings flagged a damaged stretch of the track between Mumbra and Diva, where the derailment eventually took place.

FPJ Shorts
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks

Ignored Warnings, Fatal Consequences

Investigators have alleged that despite multiple alerts from field staff, the accused did not undertake necessary repairs or initiate urgent maintenance measures. The oversight, the GRP claims, allowed the defect on the track to worsen, ultimately causing the derailment that killed five passengers, including daily wage earners and office commuters.

The accident also injured more than fifteen people, several of whom suffered fractures and head injuries. Families of the victims have been demanding strict action, accusing officials of criminal negligence.

Court Denial Strengthens Case

By denying anticipatory bail, the court has strengthened the GRP’s hand in proceeding with custodial interrogation if required. The defence had argued that the engineers were being made scapegoats for systemic lapses, but the court observed that the allegations were serious and involved loss of life.

The investigation into the accident continues, with railway safety officials and GRP teams examining maintenance logs and communication records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: MBVV Police Bust Illegal Liquor Unit In Virar, Material Worth ₹1.53 Lakh Seized

Palghar News: MBVV Police Bust Illegal Liquor Unit In Virar, Material Worth ₹1.53 Lakh Seized

Children's Day 2025: Jungle Park To Snow Adventure, 5 Best Mumbai Places To Take Your Kids

Children's Day 2025: Jungle Park To Snow Adventure, 5 Best Mumbai Places To Take Your Kids

Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers

Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post