Mumbra Train Accident Case: Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of 2 Railway Engineers

The Thane Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two railway engineers accused in the June 9 Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives and left more than fifteen commuters injured.

Engineers Booked for Negligence Under BNS

Assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas and senior section engineer Samar Yadav were booked on November 1 under Sections 105, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and 125(a)(b), relating to acts that endanger human life, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the GRP, both officials allegedly failed to act on repeated caution orders issued between March and June 2025. These warnings flagged a damaged stretch of the track between Mumbra and Diva, where the derailment eventually took place.

Ignored Warnings, Fatal Consequences

Investigators have alleged that despite multiple alerts from field staff, the accused did not undertake necessary repairs or initiate urgent maintenance measures. The oversight, the GRP claims, allowed the defect on the track to worsen, ultimately causing the derailment that killed five passengers, including daily wage earners and office commuters.

The accident also injured more than fifteen people, several of whom suffered fractures and head injuries. Families of the victims have been demanding strict action, accusing officials of criminal negligence.

Court Denial Strengthens Case

By denying anticipatory bail, the court has strengthened the GRP’s hand in proceeding with custodial interrogation if required. The defence had argued that the engineers were being made scapegoats for systemic lapses, but the court observed that the allegations were serious and involved loss of life.

The investigation into the accident continues, with railway safety officials and GRP teams examining maintenance logs and communication records.