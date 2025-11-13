Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13: A Mumbai-based corporate employee has spoken out about losing Rs 15 lakh to an online task scam, in a post that has struck a chord across Reddit. The young professional shared the emotional ordeal, admitting that despite being academically strong and confident in his judgement, he fell prey to a well scripted con that began with a simple WhatsApp message.

A Message That Led to a Financial Nightmare

The victim wrote that the scam started when a woman claiming to be an HR executive from a marketing firm contacted him on WhatsApp. She described task based work and promised good returns. The first payment was made instantly to gain his trust, which he now recognises as the first red flag.

What followed was an invitation to a Telegram group, another warning sign he overlooked under pressure. “One thing led to another,” he wrote, explaining how he completed multiple tasks and kept paying money as instructed, eventually losing Rs 15 lakh. He borrowed from friends and relatives, unaware that he was being trapped in a classic online task fraud.

Read Also ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

Family Shocked, Cyber Crime Complaint Filed

The victim said he broke down in front of his family, who were stunned that he had fallen for such a scam. “Even I am shocked how I did not understand this,” he wrote, adding that the fraudsters created such a convincing setup that he felt compelled to continue.

A formal complaint has now been filed with the cyber crime cell. While he hopes for recovery, the emotional toll has been overwhelming. “The guilt is killing me. I cannot sleep or eat properly,” he confessed.

A Desperate Search for Solutions

The employee posted online seeking guidance on how to rebuild financially. He said he is willing to take up side work, even run a roadside tea stall, to repay the money he owes. He made it clear he is not asking for donations, only suggestions on how to overcome the crisis.

A Warning to Others

His final message was a reminder to stay cautious. “We think we are smart, but even the smart ones get fooled,” he wrote, urging people to be alert to unsolicited calls, WhatsApp messages and Telegram task based scam groups.