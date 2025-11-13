 Mumbai: Builder Cheated Of ₹9.11 Crore In Fake Land Transfer Deal; Two Booked For Extortion And Fraud
The incident reportedly took place on December 26, 2025, when the accused contacted Jain on his mobile number. They allegedly prepared forged documents, including fake stamp papers showing valuable consideration, in the names of Jain and one Sanjay Poonamiya.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
Mumbai: A major case of extortion and fraud has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station after a city-based builder alleged that he was cheated and threatened by two men who demanded ₹9.11 crore in connection with a fake land transfer deal.

Builder Alleges Cheating and Threats

According to the complaint lodged by Sunil Mangilal Jain (49), a builder residing at Churchgate, the accused Liyakhat Gafar Shaikh and Charlie John Cutinho, both residents of Thane district, allegedly prepared fake documents to deceive him in a land transaction.

Forged Documents and Land Dispute

As per the complaint, even after receiving full payment for the land measuring 1,747 sq. meters at Survey No. 81/04 (new No. 81/4B), the accused refused to transfer the property in Jain’s name. Instead, they allegedly demanded an additional ₹9.11 crore and threatened to withhold the transfer if the money was not paid.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

Following an order by the Esplanade Court, the FIR has been registered against Shaikh and Cutinho under Sections 398(3), 316, 336, 338, 339, 340(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

