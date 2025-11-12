Mumbai News: Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh Launches Global Nair Business Forum To Empower Youth Entrepreneurs

Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh |

Mumbai: The Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh (KNSS) will be going global with its new wing Nair Business Forum (NBF) to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among the younger generation. The idea is to encourage start ups and make the youth self reliant.

The NBF has been launched to attract youngsters and provide them self employment skills and start up opportunities. Recently , NBF launched its online activities and by next year a huge expansion is expected according to KNSS president Harikumar Menon, who was speaking at the silver jubilee function of KNSS recently at the Kalidas Hall, Mulund. Chief guest Dr. T P Sasikumar, vice chancellor of Adisankara University, Gudur ( Tiupati district), scientist and formerly with the PMO, in his keynote address said once Kerala was a centre of creativity and learning. Great personalities Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and several others visited the state. ``But now the financial crisis and unemployment among the youth have made Kerala economically grim, " he observed. ``Nobody knows where those resourceful people went, whether it was literature, culture, spirituality or politics", he wondered.

Sasikumar said people in Maharashtra are really lucky. It has the highest GDP while Kerala is on the 22nd spot. Though Kerala is home to several spiritual masters but with the erosion of value system and lack of economic progress the state has no futuristic vision, he lamented.

Dr. S Rajasekharan Nair , businessman , MD of Janam TV and president of Bombay Keraleeya Samaj (BKS), said " he came to Mumbai as a struggler and worked under a businessman and soon acquired business acumen. ``With determination and courage I set up restaurants and hotels. However, it was with great difficulty that I established my business ventures in Thiruvananthapuram," he recounted.

Presently about 30 Nair Samajams are affiliated to KNSS in Maharashtra. It's future plan includes setting up of a cultural centre in Mumbai region, creation of educational fund besides medical aid for the economically weaker sections.

At the function several persons belonging to different Nair units covering Thane, Raigad, Palghar besides Mumbai were felicitated.

