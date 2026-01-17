 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Largest Party With 89 Wins, Sena UBT Follows With 65; Final Numbers Of Party-wise Victories Declared
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Largest Party With 89 Wins, Sena UBT Follows With 65; Final Numbers Of Party-wise Victories Declared

Results for all 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were declared on Friday, with the BJP winning 89 seats and leading the vote share. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, followed by Congress with 24. The BMC is India’s richest municipal corporation with a Rs 74,427 crore budget.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the results of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Election 2026, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party.

BJP Becomes Single Largest Party With 89 Wins

According to official data, results for all 227 wards in Mumbai were declared by Friday night. The BJP won 89 seats, securing 45.22 per cent of the total votes polled in favour of winning candidates. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) followed with 65 seats and a vote share of 27.52 per cent.

The Indian National Congress won 24 seats with 9.31 per cent of the vote share. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured eight seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won six.

Among other parties, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29 seats, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three, the Samajwadi Party won two and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) managed one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to win any seat.

A total of nearly 1,700 candidates contested the Mumbai civic body elections. The BMC, India’s richest municipal corporation, has an estimated budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025–26.

Former Mayors, Deputy Mayors Retain Seats

Four former Mumbai mayors and three former deputy mayors emerged victorious in the BMC polls. Former mayors Kishori Pednekar (Ward 199), Vishakha Raut (Ward 191), Shradda Jadhav (Ward 202), and Milind Vaidya (Ward 182), all from Shiv Sena (UBT), retained their seats.

Former deputy mayors Hemangi Worlikar (Ward 193), Suhas Wadkar (Ward 141) and Alka Kerkar (Ward 98, Bandra West) also registered wins.

article-image

Maharashtra Civic Body Poll Results

Meanwhile, the SEC also declared results for 2,784 of the 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The BJP emerged as the single largest party statewide, winning 1,372 seats. Results for the remaining 85 seats were expected later in the night.

Maharashtra Civic Body Poll Results

Maharashtra Civic Body Poll Results |

According to SEC data, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 394 seats, followed by the Congress with 315 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP secured 158 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 149 seats.

Municipal corporation elections were held on January 15 in major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Panvel and Mira-Bhayandar, among others.

These elections were conducted after a gap of several years, as the terms of most municipal corporations had ended between 2020 and 2023. Of the 29 corporations, nine are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), India’s most urbanised region.

