Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Kharghar Retired Kharghar Couple Duped Of ₹44.91 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered

Cyber fraudsters posing as senior police officials duped a retired Kharghar couple of ₹44.91 lakh in a fake ‘digital arrest’ scam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A retired couple from Kharghar was duped of Rs 44.91 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as senior police officials, including IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil, in a case of a ‘digital arrest’ scam. The fraudsters used fake identities of government officers and enforcement agencies to threaten and extort money from the 78-year-old couple.

Scammers Claimed Victim Was Involved in a Financial Crime

According to police, the incident took place on October 15 when one of the accused contacted the senior citizen, claiming to be 'Mr. Sharma' from the Data Protection Board of India.

The caller alleged that the victim was involved in a financial crime complaint filed in Nashik by a man named Rodrigues. Later, another fraudster, identifying himself as police officer Hemraj Kohli, threatened to arrest the elderly man within an hour if he failed to cooperate in the so-called investigation.

Couple Threatened with Jail and Fines, Forced to Transfer ₹44.91 Lakh

The accused warned the couple that non-cooperation could result in seven years’ imprisonment, life imprisonment, or a fine of Rs 5 crore. Terrified, the victims followed their directions.

In a bid to gain their trust, the scammers even arranged a fake video conference with a man impersonating IPS officer Vishwas Nangre Patil, who directed the couple to transfer money to multiple bank accounts under the pretext of a confidential investigation.

Fake ED Receipts Sent to Convince Victims of Legitimacy

Fearing legal action, the couple transferred a total of Rs 44.91 lakh through RTGS from their Saraswat Bank and Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank accounts. The fraudsters then sent fake receipts purportedly from the Enforcement Directorate to convince them that the transactions were legitimate.

Victims Told They Were Under ‘Digital Arrest’

The scammers further told the couple that they were under 'digital arrest' and warned them not to inform anyone, claiming that their associates would kill them if they did. When the victims later realized they had been duped, they approached the Kharghar Police Station, where a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Police Launch Probe into Cyber Gang’s Network

Kharghar Police have initiated a probe into the cyber gang’s network and the accounts used for the fraudulent transfers.

Also Watch:

‘Digital Arrest Is a Cyber Fraud Tactic to Create Fear,’ Warns Police

“Citizens should remain alert and not fall prey to such intimidation tactics. No government agency or police officer ever demands money over phone or video calls. ‘Digital arrest’ is just another form of cyber fraud designed to create fear and extract money,” said a senior police officer from Kharghar Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/