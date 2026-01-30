Mumbai Infra News: BMC Extends Deadline For Sion East–West Railway Overbridge To July 15

BMC officials inspect the long-delayed Sion east–west railway overbridge project as the completion deadline is pushed to July 15, 2026 | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Jan 30: The deadline to complete the long-delayed Sion east–west railway overbridge (ROB), originally set for May 31, 2026, has been extended to July 15, 2026. Since its closure in August 2024, the century-old bridge in front of Sion station has caused disruption and daily inconvenience for commuters.

In the meantime, a foot overbridge on the Sion bridge has been opened to facilitate east–west pedestrian movement, and of the two proposed public underpasses (PUPs), one has been completed and is scheduled to become operational in the coming fortnight, a civic official said.

Construction work underway

The BMC is carrying out the construction of the Sion bridge within railway limits, including the approach road, two PUPs and other associated works. The closure of the Sion ROB has disrupted daily life, forcing pedestrians and vehicles onto long and inconvenient detours.

To expedite the work, civic authorities have instructed all concerned engineers to be present on site daily. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar, along with officials from the bridge department, inspected the site and reviewed the work on Friday.

West-side work nearing completion

“The PUP on LBS Road has been completed. Once operational, west-side pedestrian traffic will be reorganised, and maximum area has been allocated for construction. The west-side work, planned in four phases, is scheduled for completion by May 31. The east-side approach road is expected to be handed over to the BMC by the same date, after which the remaining work will be finished. Consequently, the entire bridge project is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by July 15, 2026,” Bangar said.

Second underpass and girder work

Meanwhile, construction of the second PUP on the Dharavi side is currently under way. The northern portion of the old railway bridge has been dismantled, and work on the southern portion is also in progress. “Once a girder is launched on the northern half, the eastern approach road will come under BMC control.

The Railway Administration is expected to install the final girder by May 31. By that time, all west-side work will be complete. East-side work will take an additional 30 to 45 days, with the entire flyover expected to be finished by July 15,” Bangar added.

