Mumbai News: BMC issues Stop Work To Sion ROB, Worli BDD Chawl Projects

Sion ROB, Worli BDD Chawl Projects Issues Stop Work By BMC | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has issued Stop Work notices to major projects like Sion Railway Station Road Over Bridge (ROB), Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment, Dr Ambedkar memorial and infra projects of giants like Raheja and Kalpataru over non-compliance of air pollution mitigation guidelines. The stringent actions come after brickbats from the Bombay High court over ineffective implementation of the air pollution control norms.

The designated officer of F-North ward on January 21, issued notice to M/s Giriraj Civil Developers, the contractor for Sion ROB under MMC Act, 1888- section 351, 352 and 354 A to stop the work within 24 hours. The BMC also directed to Sion police station under MMC Act, section 354 A2, to keep vigil and remove all persons carrying out or directing the work.

Similarly, the G-South ward designated officer has issued Stop Work notices to M/s Tata Projects, the contractor for Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment; M/s Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd, contractor for Imperial 2 of Lower Parel; M/s Kalpataru undertaking project at Worli Naka; Bhaudhajan Panchayat Samiti, Dr BR Ambedkar smarak sabhagruha (memorial) in Parel and many other projects, for non-compliance of air pollution control norms at the construction sites. It adds that the construction sites will be sealed, failing to adhere to the notices.

Some of the other sites where stop work notices are issued include- M/s Bombay Dying in Naigaon, Dadar; Om Shanti Developers, Parel; R K Constructions, Lalbaug; Kamgar Seva Sadan, Parel; Satviki Reality, Dadar; Endemic Properties LLP, Dadar and Supreme House, Powai among others.

On January 22, the BMC informed that it has issued stop-work notices to 106 construction sites across Mumbai for failing to install mandatory air-quality-monitoring systems. The action followed repeated directives from the civic body, making it mandatory to install these for all ongoing construction projects within BMC limits, with large projects of over Rs 1,000 crore additionally required to install reference-grade air-quality monitors. "Despite sustained follow-ups since May 2025, several project authorities failed to comply, prompting the BMC to order an immediate halt to work at non-compliant sites," officials said.

Also Watch:

Officials said that the action is not limited to the construction sector alone, but the public health department has also been directed to initiate similar measures against bakery units found violating emission norms related to smoke, fuel usage and air pollution standards.

Last week, the BMC informed the Bombay HC that air quality monitoring sensors have not been installed at 662 construction sites yet.

In its last hearing, the High Court slammed civic authorities for their "belligerent disregard" of its orders to mitigate air pollution, noting they too are breathing the same impure air and not living in some "alien world" as it warned of halting salaries of top officials.

Advocates representing the BMC, informed the court that the AQI currently ranges between 100 and 140, indicating a moderate level of pollution, however, the HC bench said that it is not satisfied with the moderate levels.

As of Sunday, January 25, Mumbai overall AQI remained in moderate category at 106. Some of the areas with poorer AQI were Navy Nagar-Colaba (122), Mindspace-Malad West (122), Kurla (125), CSMIA T2 (125), Bandra Kurla complex (123) and others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/