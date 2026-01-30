 Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas
Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas

The Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out an encroachment removal drive in Ward Committee ‘C’, Kamothe, clearing illegal hawker stalls, footpath encroachments and unauthorised banners near Mansarovar and Khandeshwar railway stations and Chhota Khanda village on January 30, following the civic chief’s directions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
PMC carries out an encroachment removal drive near Mansarovar and Khandeshwar railway stations and Chhota Khanda village in Kamothe | X - @PanvelCorp

Kamothe, Jan 30: A drive was carried out on January 30 in Ward Committee ‘C’, Kamothe, against footpath encroachments and unauthorised banners in the areas of Mansarovar Railway Station, Khandeshwar Railway Station and Chhota Khanda village.

Action taken on civic commissioner’s directions

As per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the action was undertaken by Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee ‘C’ Dr Rupali Mane, along with Superintendent Dashrath Bhandari, with the support of the Encroachment Department.

Hawker stalls and banners removed

During the operation, unauthorised hawker stalls illegally set up in the Khandeshwar Railway Station area were removed. Encroachments on footpaths along Khandeshwar Road were also demolished. In addition, strict action was taken against unauthorised banners.

article-image

Similar action in other areas

Similar demolition action was carried out against footpath encroachments and illegal banners in the Kamothe Railway Station area and Chhota Khanda village.

