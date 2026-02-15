Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi Protests Alleged Fee Hike At Deogiri College In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi (VBYA) on Saturday staged a strong agitation on the campus of Deogiri College, protesting against the alleged recovery of additional fees from students at the very beginning of the academic session. The protest drew significant attention as students from various faculties gathered to voice their concerns over what they described as unjustified and arbitrary charges imposed by the college administration.

According to the agitators, students enrolled in different courses were being asked to pay extra amounts over and above the prescribed fees. VBYA leaders alleged that the money was being collected “like a ransom”, creating unnecessary financial stress for students and their families. They questioned the legality and transparency of the fee structure and demanded an immediate explanation from the college authorities regarding the purpose and justification for the additional charges.

VBYA city president Rahul Makasare stated that the sudden increase in fees had placed students and their parents under severe mental pressure, particularly those from economically weaker sections. He insisted that strict action should be initiated against those responsible for collecting the additional fees without proper authorisation or prior notice. Makasare further warned that the agitation would be intensified if the administration failed to respond satisfactorily to the students’ demands.

In view of the protest, the police deployed a strict bandobast on the college premises to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. Several VBYA office-bearers, including Aditya Ragade, Saurabh Narwade, Nilesh Bankar, Akash Jangle, and Kapil Chavan, along with a large number of students, actively participated in the agitation, raising slogans and demanding immediate relief for the affected students.