 Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi Protests Alleged Fee Hike At Deogiri College In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi Protests Alleged Fee Hike At Deogiri College In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to the agitators, students enrolled in different courses were being asked to pay extra amounts over and above the prescribed fees. VBYA leaders alleged that the money was being collected “like a ransom”, creating unnecessary financial stress for students and their families

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi (VBYA) on Saturday staged a strong agitation on the campus of Deogiri College, protesting against the alleged recovery of additional fees from students at the very beginning of the academic session. The protest drew significant attention as students from various faculties gathered to voice their concerns over what they described as unjustified and arbitrary charges imposed by the college administration.

According to the agitators, students enrolled in different courses were being asked to pay extra amounts over and above the prescribed fees. VBYA leaders alleged that the money was being collected “like a ransom”, creating unnecessary financial stress for students and their families. They questioned the legality and transparency of the fee structure and demanded an immediate explanation from the college authorities regarding the purpose and justification for the additional charges.

