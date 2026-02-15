Pune: Baramati Professor Charged Under POCSO For Harassing Minor Students With Lewd Messages | Representative Image

Pune: A case has been registered against a professor from a college in Malegaon for harassing minor students by sending them obscene messages. This incident has caused a stir in Baramati tehsil of Pune District, leaving parents deeply concerned and questioning whom they can trust when sending their daughters for an education.

The accused has been identified as Professor Nitin Shankar Taware (age 42, resident of Baramati). A complaint was filed against him by Sandeep Ramesh Shah. Since the teacher is a local resident, he reportedly intimidated the girls, claiming that “no one could touch him,” which kept the students in a constant state of fear.

According to the complaint, Professor Taware sent obscene WhatsApp messages against their will to minor students studying in the first year of the Diploma in Engineering stream. He allegedly threatened them, stating that if they did not respond to his messages, he would fail them in the 30 internal marks that were under his control.

The FIR further details his misconduct between 22nd January and 12th February 2026. The FIR accuses him of touching students inappropriately while teaching in class. The complainant also accused him of standing uncomfortably close and attempting to touch them while leaning on their benches. He is also accused of behaving in a manner intended to outrage the modesty of the girls.

The girl alleged that the professor targeted insults and humiliation in front of the class if any student tried to resist his advances.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012, along with other relevant sections of the law. Sub-Inspector Devidas Salve from Baramati Taluka Police Station is currently leading the investigation into the matter.