 Jalgaon: Six-Day Workshop Organised To Revive And Preserve Modi Script
The workshop was organised under the guidance of Principal Dr R. K. Narkhede and Principal Dr S. N. Bharambe with the aim of making students aware of the Modi script, which is useful for the history research of Maharashtra

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Only human intelligence can interpret history, not AI.” Saying this, the work of revitalising the Modi script has been done through this workshop, and Dr Ketan Narkhede appealed to the history students to work towards preserving the rich heritage of the Modi script. From 9 to 14 February 2026, the concluding programme of the six-day Modi script introduction workshop jointly organised by the History Department and Heritage Conservation Club of M. J. College, Jalgaon, and the History Department of Dr Annasaheb G. D. Bendale Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jalgaon, was held in an enthusiastic atmosphere today. He was speaking on this occasion. The vice principal of the humanities branch, Prof. Devendra Ingle, was in the chair.

