Jalgaon: Six-Day Workshop Organised To Revive And Preserve Modi Script | Sourced

Jalgaon: Only human intelligence can interpret history, not AI.” Saying this, the work of revitalising the Modi script has been done through this workshop, and Dr Ketan Narkhede appealed to the history students to work towards preserving the rich heritage of the Modi script. From 9 to 14 February 2026, the concluding programme of the six-day Modi script introduction workshop jointly organised by the History Department and Heritage Conservation Club of M. J. College, Jalgaon, and the History Department of Dr Annasaheb G. D. Bendale Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jalgaon, was held in an enthusiastic atmosphere today. He was speaking on this occasion. The vice principal of the humanities branch, Prof. Devendra Ingle, was in the chair.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of Principal Dr R. K. Narkhede and Principal Dr S. N. Bharambe with the aim of making students aware of the Modi script, which is useful for the history research of Maharashtra.

The workshop coordinator, who has been working tirelessly to promote and disseminate Modi script for the last 23 years, Prof. Dr Ujwala Bhirud, gave information during the workshop about the use of Modi script in state affairs and public affairs, especially during the Maratha Empire, and the importance of documents of that time. He also provided detailed guidance on the history of the Modi script, letter structure, writing method, and practical exercises.

Dr Deepak Kinage, head of the History Department of Bendale College, highlighted the historical and cultural importance of the Modi script in his introduction. He also expressed regret that the Modi script is disappearing and expressed the need for such workshops to preserve the script and create connoisseurs and readers of the script. Prof. Yogesh Attarkar moderated the programme and expressed the vote of thanks. On this occasion, Dr J.V. Dubey, Dr D.S. Sontakke and students were present. The participating students were honoured by being awarded certificates. The experts appreciated this workshop initiative implemented to preserve the Modi scrip