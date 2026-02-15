Pune: Jayant Patil Reveals 11 Rounds Of Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar's NCP, Says Initiative Came From Him

Jayant Patil | File Pic

Pune: Senior Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Jayant Patil clarified on Saturday (14th February) that exactly 11 rounds of discussions and meetings had taken place with Ajit Pawar regarding the merger of both factions of NCP. These talks were initiated by Ajit Pawar himself, Jayant Patil clarified.

“However, since Ajit Pawar is no longer with us, I do not feel like commenting on it further. I came to Pune on Saturday to enquire about the health of Sharad Pawar Saheb. No political discussions took place with him,” Patil told the media.

Jayant Patil added that it was his wish for a merger to happen and that Ajit Pawar was also positive about it, noting, “If we come together, our party will move forward with even greater vigour.”

Senior leader Sharad Pawar was admitted to the hospital due to ill health and was discharged on Saturday. Jayant Patil arrived in Pune late at night to visit him.

Regarding the merger, Jayant Patil stated that top state leaders of his party, including NCP-SP’s state president Shashikant Shinde and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, will take the final call. “Whatever decision they make will be acceptable to us, and our future steps will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Patil mentioned that the party’s work is ongoing and it maintains its independent identity. Although he had previously discussed the details, he felt it was not the right time to disclose them now.

“Ajit Dada is not with us today. Therefore, one cannot say what will happen next in politics. But there are many issues in Maharashtra that we need to work on, and our party will focus on those. I don’t wish to comment on the party merger for now,” said Jayant Patil.

Patil also mentioned meeting Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, stating that they assured her of their support if she faced any difficulties or required any assistance.