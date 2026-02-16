 Maintain Coordination For Success Of World Marathi Conference: Minister Uday Samant In Nashik
Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: The 4th World Marathi Conference will be held on the banks of the Godavari River in Nashik from February 27 to March 1, 2026. State Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant have instructed all administrative departments to ensure proper coordination and comprehensive planning to make the event a success.

In view of the upcoming conference in Nashik, Minister Samant conducted a review meeting at the central hall of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. Among those present were District Collector Ayush Prasad; Vice Chairman of the State Literature and Culture Board, Dr Pradeep Dhaval; General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Adv. Nitin Thackeray, Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Laxmikant Satalakar, and other officials from various departments.

Minister Samant stated that the Marathi Language Awards distribution ceremony will be held on the eve of the conference. Along with book stalls, various departmental stalls will be set up at the venue. He emphasised that a special stall showcasing Nashik’s identity should be included, along with stalls featuring local cuisine and handicrafts. He also directed that adequate arrangements be made for cleanliness, water supply, and other essential facilities.

Regular cleaning of Kusumagraj Garden should be ensured, he added, mentioning that he would visit the garden again in the near future. During the meeting, he also reviewed preparations related to the Marathi Language Awards, accommodation for literary delegates, and the Marathi Language Department.

District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that comprehensive planning is being undertaken by the district administration for the conference, and periodic reviews of preparations are being conducted to ensure its success.

Adv. Nitin Thackeray, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, assured full cooperation from the institution for organising the conference. He informed me that a conference office has been set up on the institution’s premises and that preparations are underway to ensure there are no shortcomings.

