Sustainable Development Work Through Simhastha Funds: Nashik Mayor At Felicitation By Industrial Organisation

Nashik: The newly elected mayor of Nashik, Himgauri Aher-Adke, has assured that maximum funds will be secured from both Delhi and Mumbai by effectively following up at the state and central levels, leveraging the opportunity of the upcoming Simhastha festival. She stated that these funds would be utilised for sustainable, long-lasting development projects that will leave a lasting impact on the citizens of Nashik.

She was speaking as the chief guest at a felicitation ceremony and interaction session jointly organised by Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), NICE, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, and NIVEK at the NIMA auditorium.

Prominent dignitaries present on the dais included NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, NICE President Ramesh Vaishya, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce North Maharashtra Vice President Sanjay Sonawane, NIVEK President Mangesh Patankar, Laghu Udyog Bharati President Nikhil Tapadiya, Satish Kothari of Udyog Aghadi, NIMA Secretary Rajendra Ahire, and Transport Association representative Rajendra Phad, among others.

Mayor Aher-Adke emphasised that she would prioritise securing approvals for two key roads in the Nashik MIDC area. She also announced that a separate annual allocation would be made in the municipal budget specifically for MIDC roads. Calling the industrial sector the backbone of Nashik’s economy, she reaffirmed the municipal corporation’s commitment to providing all necessary infrastructure and facilities to support its growth.

She further stated that efforts would be made to ensure the holistic development of Nashik, culturally, industrially, and socially. A “Centre of Excellence Committee” will be established to guide future development initiatives. Plans are also underway to bring a Skill University to Nashik, keeping future generations in mind. Special emphasis will be laid on IT sector development to make Nashik self-reliant in employment generation.

Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, in his response, appealed to industrialists to adopt city squares and open spaces to beautify and maintain them as green zones.

In his introductory speech, NIMA President Ashish Nahar raised several key demands, including increasing Nashik–Ozar airport city link services, expediting road works in industrial estates, offering incentives for new investments, implementing the underground drainage project at the earliest, reducing traffic congestion, and improving infrastructure in industrial zones.

Representatives from various industrial associations also presented suggestions such as the immediate implementation of the underground drainage scheme, repairing and upgrading roads in industrial areas, restoring non-functional streetlights, increasing the number of public toilets, utilising the Kumbh Mela as a development opportunity, prioritising the use of the high school ground for parking to ease traffic congestion, reducing pollution levels in Nashik, and constructing truck terminals at closed octroi naka locations.

A large number of industrialists and citizens attended the programme, including Nishikant Ahire, K.R. Bedmutha, Kishor Rathi, Kiran Patil, Sandeep Bhadane, Akhil Rathi, Harshad Brahmankar, Sanjay Mahajan, Nitin Awhad, Kailas Patil, Ramhari Sambherao, Rajesh Gadakh, Balasaheb Jadhav and many others.