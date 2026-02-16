Congress Corporator Prashant Jagtap To Move Bombay High Court Against Pune Police Over Alleged Bias And Selective Action In Congress Bhavan Violence Case | Sourced

Pune: Congress corporator Prashant Jagtap on Monday announced that he will approach the Bombay High Court against Pune Police, alleging bias, political pressure and selective action following the recent violent protest in the city.

Speaking to the media, Jagtap said the incident that took place on Sunday showed that the BJP was “spreading political terror” and that Pune Police had acted partially. He alleged that the police failed to stop the protest even after the main road remained blocked for nearly two hours, which later led to the agitation turning violent.

Jagtap claimed that Congress leaders and workers were “detained and targeted”, while action was not taken against those he accused of provoking the violence.

He said he has received a copy of the FIR and alleged that the Mayor’s name has been deliberately omitted, despite her allegedly delivering a provocative speech that, according to him, triggered the violence.

Raising serious questions, Jagtap asked whether pressure from the Chief Minister led to the exclusion of the Mayor’s name from the FIR.

He further alleged that false cases have been registered against Congress leaders and workers. He also pointed out that video footage of Manjusha Nagpure exists, yet her name has not been mentioned in the FIR.

Jagtap questioned how the Mayor could take part in a party protest while holding a constitutional post and demanded that the state government and the ruling party issue her a warning.

He said he will submit all evidence before the Bombay High Court and seek justice, adding that he will challenge the police action legally.