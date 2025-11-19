Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Urge PWD To Install Crash Barricades At Kharghar Bridge After Driver Dies As Car Falls 25 Feet Into Creek

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police urge PWD to install crash barricades and reflectors after a speeding car plunged into a creek near Kharghar bridge, killing the driver | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following the accident wherein a speeding Swift car broke through a safety barrier and plunged 25 feet into a creek near the Kharghar bridge—killing the driver—the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) demanding urgent installation of crash barricades and reflectors along the accident-prone stretch.

Fatal Accident Sparks Demand for Safety Upgrades

The move comes in the wake of Friday night’s fatal mishap in which 42-year-old Jobin Benedict died after his vehicle fell off the Kopra bridge on Sion Panvel highway. The incident had also led to heavy congestion on the busy corridor.

PWD Asked to Install Crash Barricades and Reflectors

Senior officials from the Kharghar traffic unit said the spot needs immediate structural reinforcement to prevent similar incidents. “We have asked the PWD to install crash barricades and additional reflectors on both sides of the bridge. The intention is to strengthen the existing barricade so that even if a vehicle loses control, it can withstand the impact,” police inspector Gulfaroj Mujawar of the Kharghar Traffic Unit said.

Current Metal Railings Insufficient for High-Speed Traffic

According to officials, the current metal railing on the creek bridge is insufficient to contain high-speed vehicles, especially during nighttime or low-visibility conditions. Crash barricades—heavier and impact-resistant—are expected to significantly reduce the risk of vehicles breaching the edge.

High-Speed Zone Needs Stronger Safeguards

"The spot experiences continuous traffic flow, and speed is often a factor. Better visibility and stronger barriers can make a crucial difference,” an officer said.

Victim Lived in Panvel, Worked in Chembur

The deceased, who was residing at Panvel, worked as a consultant in Chembur. While his wife resided in Bengaluru, his parents resided at Trivandrum in Kerala.

"There were no cctv cameras at the spot and no eye witnesses, so it is believed that the car plunged after being on high speed," a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

