Mumbai News: Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC’s Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund

Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC's Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund

Mumbai: An intervention plea has been filed in Bombay High court against the BMC's proposed pigeon feeding spot in Mulund. The BMC recently announced four interim spots for controlled pigeon feeding, which included open plots near Mulund-Airoli check naka, Worli reservoir, Gorai in Borivali and a mangrove land in Andheri West.

Petition Challenges Pigeon Feeding Ban and New BMC Plan

The HC is hearing the writ petition by Pallavi Patil and two others against the pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai and BMC's decision to shut down all kabutar khanas (pigeon feeding spots) citing health hazards.

The plea is filed by Mulund based activist, advocate Sagar Devre, saying that pigeon droppings pose a health risk, and the location in Mulund where this pigeon house is proposed is a busy place in terms of traffic, and there is a flamingo zone nearby, and this pigeon house will also pose a risk to flamingos.

Activist Alleges BMC Acted Under Pressure

Devre said, "The decision to close all pigeon feeding spots in Mumbai was taken by the BMC as they were dangerous to the health of the citizens and the High Court upheld this decision and ordered the closure of all pigeon coops. The court also stated that no pigeon feeding should be started until the report of the expert committee is received. Despite this, only under pressure from Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the Jain community, the BMC decided to start pigeon feeding spots in four places including Mulund."

Also Watch:

"I have appealed this decision in the High Court. I have filed an intervention petition in the original petition and the matter will be heard soon," the Devre added.

Next Hearing Scheduled for December 11

The next HC hearing on ban on pigeon feeding in Mumbai is expected on December 11.

