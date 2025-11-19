 MNS Slams Govt Over Re-Barricading Of Nerul Shiv Chhatrapati Memorial; Gajanan Kale Questions Ministers’ Silence
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Gajanan Kale has issued a strongly worded letter to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, both described as “old Shiv Sainiks,” questioning the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) decision to once again barricade the Shiv Chhatrapati memorial at Nerul shortly after it was opened to the public by Amit Thackeray.

Statue Left Wrapped for Months

In his letter, Kale expressed anger over the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being kept wrapped in dirty cloth and surrounded by unhygienic conditions for nearly four months. He questioned how such neglect could take place in the ministers’ jurisdiction and why no action was taken earlier to ensure dignity and respect for the memorial.

‘No Lamp, No Garlands, No Rituals’

Kale criticised the state government and local administration for failing to provide even basic respect to the memorial, stating that for four months “there was no lamp, no garland, no ritual worship,” allegedly because ministers were not available for a formal inauguration.

Amit Thackeray Opened the Memorial

He pointed out that Amit Thackeray grandson of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had personally cleaned the premises, performed rituals, and opened the memorial to the public. Despite this, Kale alleged that the NMMC, accompanied by heavy police presence, returned at 3 a.m. the same night to cover the memorial again with green net cloth.

‘Is This Mughal-Style Action?’

“Under whose instructions was this done? Is this not reminiscent of Mughal-style actions?” Kale questioned in the letter, demanding accountability from the government.

Call for Immediate Action

The MNS leader urged both ministers to take immediate action and order the removal of the barricading within a day, adding that failure to do so would suggest that the memorial’s inauguration is being deliberately delayed for political convenience ahead of elections.

‘Time to Prove the Shiv Sainik Within’

Calling it the “right time to prove that the true Shiv Sainik within them is still alive,” Kale ended the letter with a sharp appeal for urgent intervention.

