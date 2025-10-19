Mumbai: Sessions Court Awards Life Term To Ranjeet Chauhan For Murdering Employer’s Neighbour Sandeep Dhamnaskar In 2014

Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced Ranjeet Chauhan to life imprisonment for the murder of his employer’s neighbour, Sandeep Dhamnaskar, in Malad on October 10, 2014. The incident stemmed from a heated argument after Dhamnaskar allegedly slapped Chauhan for refusing to fetch liquor.

Chauhan Lived Near Victim in Govind Nagar

According to the prosecution, Chauhan, who worked for decorator Chandrakant Shah, lived in Shah’s residence in Saxeria Chawl, Govind Nagar, opposite Dhamnaskar’s home. Dhamnaskar, known for his daily drinking habit, would often gather with friends at Govind Garden to consume alcohol. On the evening of the incident, Dhamnaskar followed his routine and went to the garden.

Trouble began when Dhamnaskar asked Chauhan to procure alcohol, which Chauhan refused. This led to an altercation where Dhamnaskar allegedly slapped Chauhan. Enraged, Chauhan attacked Dhamnaskar with a screwdriver, fatally wounding him on a garden bench.

Bhakti Rushed to Garden After Warning

Harish, one of Shah’s sons, rushed to Dhamnaskar’s wife, Bhakti, warning her that her husband had slapped Chauhan and that they would not be responsible for any consequences. Bhakti immediately called Sandeep, urging him to avoid further conflict, and rushed to the garden with her brother-in-law. Upon arriving, she witnessed Chauhan assaulting her husband. Bhakti screamed, causing Chauhan to flee the scene.

Dhamnaskar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, a police team apprehended Chauhan, who was found intoxicated and reportedly admitting to the crime.

After regaining sobriety, Chauhan confirmed his confession at the police station.

