Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At Worli Deserves Its Own Zip Code

AER will give you an unhindered view of Worli's amazing skyline, and in the bargain, you may just end up falling in love with Maximum City all over again.

Imagine this... you seated in a sprawling rooftop bar on the 34th floor in Maximum City, watching warm hues of the setting sun washing over the city's skyline as the speakers blast Coldplay's A Sky Full Of Stars.

The place has plenty of room and the most fascinating view that takes quite a while to settle into. It's built to weather all seasons with a retractable roof.

AER welcomes you with the most spectacular view of Mumbai |

Fancy yourself reaching out for your phone multiple times because there's too much to soak in for a single selfie or reel. It is here that you get a vantage view of Mumbai's stunning night sky along with the best panoramic shot of SoBo's high-rises.

The view itself is so alluring that you can forget everything else as you sit down to enjoy a cocktail with the sea-breeze playing a game of hide-and-seek with your locks, in this roomy terrace that sits atop Four Seasons at Worli. One doesn't need to keep up with the crowd here, just vibe with the good times.

AER Picante and Aqua Lume |

Expertly Crafted Cocktails Pack A Punch

Stratus Martini is smooth yet potent. Nocturne Of The Deep has an enchanting blend of moringa, lemongrass and mahua. Elysian Hiball is a gentle twist on the classic whiskey highball. The Golden Zephyr is fruity, light and refreshing with guava, passionfruit, oolong, ginger and Prosecco.

The AER Picante is spicy yet sour, with the citrusy burst of orange, coolness of cucumber, tinge of jalapeno, Togarashi (a Japanese spice mixture containing seven ingredients) and coriander, combined with tequila.

Aqua Lume hopes to 'evoke the calm, steady rhythm of the sea', with gin, Lillet Blanc, aperol, the Italian bitter aperitif and cucumber.

Quite an unlikely pairing of seaweed, miso and white chocolate come together to create Ocean's Alchemy that also features Peruvian pisco, a grape Brandy, and Olorosso sherry.

The Bombay Guac with millet nachos and avocado thecha |

What's In The New Menu

AER is not just about the view and vibes, it's also about the food and drinks; the menu was revamped three months ago. The new line-up pays ode to Mumbai, while taking you on a gastronomical journey across the world.

The Bombay Guac is the celebration of the city on a plate with millet nachos, street-style thecha, spiced avocado and chilli-garlic grits. The Konkani Tawa Fish comes wrapped in a banana-leaf and is marinated with chillies, garlic and curry leaves.

Seafood lovers can try the luxurious Salmon Ceviche with Peruvian 'Tiger Milk' or the premium caviar that's served with sourdough crostini and sour cream.

There's an Egyptian Labneh Board with sumac, za'atar, pickled vegetables and super seed crisps. Bhoot Jolokhia Chicken will get your tastebuds on fire with its super spicy barbeque sauce. You can get a taste of Bangkok with its Street Style Chicken Satay.

Bombay Beachside Cheese Pav Bhaji |

Get a taste of Japan with their hand-rolled sushi and take a tour around the world with their selection of flatbreads and burgers. There's the Roman Truffle Bianco Flatbread, Tokyo Style Vegan Katsu Sliders, Mexico City Pulled Lamb Sliders and Beirut Lamb Flatbread. Return to your roots with the Delhi Butter Chicken Flatbread and Bombay Beachside Cheese Pav Bhaji.

The 'heartiest meal' you'll have here is the Krapow Chicken that's extremely filling as it comes with steamed jasmine rice and a sunny side-up. Irani Restaurant-Style Kheema Pav is served with Mumbai's famous ladi pav.

Vegetarians can opt for the Bombay Poke Bowl with tava pulav, avocado kachumber, Greek yoghurt and cumin raita or the gluten-free almond flour falafel wraps.

Krapow Chicken and Tiramisu |

End Your Meal With Spiked Desserts

Rum and chocolate sauce come together for the Black Forest Ice Cream Swiss Roll, the Trip To The Movies gets a momentous touch with the vanilla bean ice cream, caramel popcorn and brandy salted caramel.

A special mention to the gulab jamun that's served with whisky. The deconstructed tiramisu's got coffee, ladyfingers, Kahlua and a sensational chocolate melt that adds a layer of richness and indulgence to the dessert.

Cost for two: Rs 5,000 (approx. without alcohol)

Address: 34th Floor, 1/136, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Worli, Mumbai