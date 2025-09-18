Maharashtra MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'Sansad Sports Festival 2025' To Boost Youth Participation In Sports |

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global sporting powerhouse, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar, has announced the organization of the “Sansad Sports Festival – 2025.” The festival will be held from September 21 to December 25, 2025, across different parts of the constituency, covering competitions at the taluka level.

Sports Categories and Activities

The festival will feature a wide range of popular as well as traditional sports, including kho-kho, kabaddi, football, running, cricket, swimming, yoga, and indoor games like carrom. To ensure maximum participation, online registrations will be launched soon, along with a dedicated website providing event details and venues.

Preparatory Meeting with Officials

A joint meeting was held at the BMC’s K-East ward office under the guidance of MP Waikar. The meeting was attended by MLA Murji Patel, corporators Rajul Patel, Pratima Khopde, Atmaram Chache, Kamlesh Rai, Sadanand Parab, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nitin Shukla, and officials from K-West, P-South, and P-North wards. Also present were officers from Meghwadi, MIDC, and Amboli police stations, Sports Authority of India representative Madhav Kamble, District Sports Officer, Tehsildar Snehalata Swami, Ismail Yusuf College Principal Dr. Swati Vhawal, Andheri Sports Complex officials, education officers, and several prominent local representatives and volunteers.

Festival Objectives

Highlighting the initiative, MP Waikar said that the Sansad Sports Festival aims to encourage youth participation in sports, build awareness about fitness, and promote a healthier society. The event will provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent, with the hope that many emerging players from the constituency will represent India at national and international levels.

Alignment with Fit India Movement

The event is also aligned with the “Fit India Movement” launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Modi on National Sports Day, celebrated annually in memory of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Creating Future Sporting Leaders

“Through this festival, every young player in the constituency will get the opportunity to prove their sporting skills. I believe that many of them will go on to become the country’s future sporting leaders,” MP Waikar said.