 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's Dream Come True
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's Dream Come True

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's Dream Come True

22-year-old Tilak Varma has become the talk of town after his match-winning and unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Nevertheless, the youngster had humble beginnings and his coach Salam Bayash incredibly turned his life around to help him become successful at the profession.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma during the Asia Cup final (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

22-year-old Tilak Varma has become the talk of town after his match-winning and unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Nevertheless, the youngster had humble beginnings and his coach Salam Bayash incredibly turned his life around to help him become successful at the profession.

Read Also
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...
article-image

The son of an electrician named Namboori Nagaraju, Tilak used to play cricket on a dusty ground in Hyderabad as their financial condition rendered professional training a near-luxury, as reported by Moneycontrol.com. It was then that Bayash spotted Tilak's talent during a casual game. Not only did Bayash waived off all fees, he also took responsibility of the transport. Bayash would ride his bike 40 kilometers every day to pick up Tilak at 5 am to travel to the academy in Lingampalli.

Bayash went on to convince Tilak's family to move closer to the academy in Lingampalli. Tilak's family also struggled with getting him a proper kit and Bayash provided it with one condition. According to him, the southpaw had to earn it, instilling in him the belief that rewards must be earned through discipline performance.

"I was prepared to bat at any position" - Tilak Varma

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

At the post-game presentation following the final, the Hyderabad-born cricketer revealed that Pakistan were bowling well and credited Dube and Samson for playing their roles to perfection. The Mumbai Indians star elaborated:

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps as Team India sealed their 9th Asia Cup title. Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the final, bagging figures of 4-0-30-4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie's Song In Indian Dressing Room Ahead Of IND W vs SL W In...

Video: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie's Song In Indian Dressing Room Ahead Of IND W vs SL W In...

IND W vs SL W, Women's World Cup 2025: Chamari Athapaththu Wins Toss As Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First...

IND W vs SL W, Women's World Cup 2025: Chamari Athapaththu Wins Toss As Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's...

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'I Stayed Calm, Replied Perfectly ...": Tilak Varma On His Match-Winning Knock Against Pakistan In...

'I Stayed Calm, Replied Perfectly ...