'I Personally Want...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates His Tournament Earnings To Indian Army After India's Win At Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Following India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, captain Suryakumar Yadav made an emotional and patriotic gesture that has won hearts across the nation. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Indian skipper announced that he would be donating his match fees from all games of the tournament to the Indian Army.

“I personally want to give my match fees of all the games which I played in this tournament to the Indian Army,” Suryakumar said, his voice filled with emotion.

India won the final by five wickets, successfully chasing Pakistan’s target of 147 in 19.4 overs, with standout performances from Tilak Varma (69) and Shivam Dube (33). Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul had helped restrict Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

While the victory was sweet for Indian fans, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s post-match dedication that became the moment of the evening. His announcement was met with applause from the press room and later celebrated widely on social media. Many users praised the Indian captain not only for leading the team with poise and grit throughout the tournament but also for using his platform to honor the armed forces.

The tournament itself was marked by high-intensity matches and tense moments both on and off the field, particularly in the context of ongoing India–Pakistan diplomatic tensions. The emotional weight of the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred earlier in the year, lingered throughout the Asia Cup, with gestures of solidarity for the Indian Armed Forces seen across the Indian camp.