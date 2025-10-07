PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Australia Begin Heavy Favourites Against Pakistan?

Pakistan women's cricket team and Australia women's cricket team.` | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan women's cricket team's World Cup 2025 campaign is already at a knife's edge as defending champions Australia await to face them next at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Although Pakistan have lost both their matches comprehensively, Australia might be slightly rusty due to their previous game against Sri Lanka getting washed out and the Women in Green will want whatever advantage they can take.

Australia overcame a patchy batting and bowling performance against their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to still win by a handsome margin of 89 runs. Despite slipping to 128/5, Ashleigh Gardner stepped up to score 115 off 83 balls, carrying Australia to 326. Although Gardner proved expensive with the ball, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland ensured not to give the White Ferns a sniff.

Pakistan, meanwhile, must sort out their batting issues quickly if they are to go deep in the tournament. The Women In Green gave themselves a chance at victory after bowling India out for 247 but the batting struggles meant they fell 88 runs short of the target. Having lost to Bangladesh and India, it will be far from easy against Australia.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan match?

The toss for the match between Australia and Pakistan in Colombo on October 8 will take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.