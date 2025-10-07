 'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

Given Dhoni’s long-standing association with CSK, this image has created shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A viral image of MS Dhoni wearing a Mumbai Indians training jersey has sparked widespread speculation about his potential switch to the franchise for IPL 2026. The picture, which quickly circulated on social media, shows the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend in Mumbai Indians' jersey, leading fans to wonder whether one of the most iconic players in IPL history might be preparing for a dramatic change of allegiance.

Given Dhoni’s long-standing association with CSK, this image has created shockwaves across the cricketing world.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
'If You’re Threatened By Your Co-Stars, Don’t Do That Project': Farzi Fame Bhuvan Arora Slams Insecure Actors
'If You’re Threatened By Your Co-Stars, Don’t Do That Project': Farzi Fame Bhuvan Arora Slams Insecure Actors
'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy
'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy
Calcutta HC To Hear Key Petition On West Bengal Primary Teachers' Recruitment On October 9
Calcutta HC To Hear Key Petition On West Bengal Primary Teachers' Recruitment On October 9
'Karnataka Govt To Consider Including 'Ramayana' & 'Maharshi Valmiki' In School Curriculum': CM Siddaramaiah
'Karnataka Govt To Consider Including 'Ramayana' & 'Maharshi Valmiki' In School Curriculum': CM Siddaramaiah
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Australia Begin Heavy Favourites...

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Australia Begin Heavy Favourites...

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...