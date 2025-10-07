'Thala' MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

A viral image of MS Dhoni wearing a Mumbai Indians training jersey has sparked widespread speculation about his potential switch to the franchise for IPL 2026. The picture, which quickly circulated on social media, shows the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend in Mumbai Indians' jersey, leading fans to wonder whether one of the most iconic players in IPL history might be preparing for a dramatic change of allegiance.
Given Dhoni’s long-standing association with CSK, this image has created shockwaves across the cricketing world.
More to follow...
