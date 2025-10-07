'Agar Aap Itne Dedh Hoshyar Hain...': Wasim Akram Slams Media Houses For Dragging Him Over Arrest Of Haryana YouTuber With Same Name; Video

Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: X)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram slammed the netizens and fans for not double checking and mistaking him with a spy, who was caught in Haryana. With the spy's name who was caught also Wasim Akram, the legendary cricketer said it's a free advice to those dragging his name to double check before doing anything.

The aforementioned development emerged on October 2 as a YouTuber named Wasim Akram was arrested on account of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission. According to the cops, he was in touch with Pakistani agents for three years and allegedly helped them with SIM cards.

Speaking in a video surfaced on social media, the 59-year-old said:

"Aap Log social media pe hai aaj kal. Ek muft ki advice de raha hoon, halaki deta nahin hoon. General advice kyunki Pakistan subcontinent mein har koi advice leke tayyar baitha hai. Yeh hai ki har koi Wasim Akram, jo jiska count hai Instagram pe, agar aap itne dedh hoshyar hain, toh thoda double check kar lijiye. Woh mulk mein koi jasoos pakda gaya hai uska naam Wasim Akram hain, news channel photo meri laga rahe hain. Kaun log ho tussi, kitthu aaye ho. Koi check nahin, koi balance nahin, ulte lot pot hoke comment pe comment. Not realizing woh mera account nahin hai. So, relax rahe aur pehle check karein."

(You guys are in social media these days. I'm giving you free advice, which I don't usually give. It's a general advice because everyone in Pakistan and sub-continent has a ready advice. If you are so wise, please do a double check. There's a spy who was caught and his name is Wasim Akram, so the news channels are showing my photo. Who are you and where are you from? No double-check, no balance. Not realizing it wasn't my account. So, relax and double check.)

"He's unfortunately a run machine as a bowler" - Wasim Akram on Haris Rauf

Meanwhile, Akram expressed his displeasure over Haris Rauf's performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. The retired cricketer had said on Sony Sports:

"He's unfortunately a run machine as a bowler, and especially against India. I'm not criticizing him. The whole country's criticizing him, and he doesn't play red-ball cricket. He's not going to improve. If he's not going to play, you don't want a player in your team who refuses to play red-ball cricket. At least play four or five first-class games."

Pakistan had suffered a hat-trick of defeats to India in Asia Cup 2025.