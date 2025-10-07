 Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCaptain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

In a broader sense, Dhoni’s latest move reflects a growing trend where public figures and celebrities are embracing emerging technologies not just as endorsers, but as active participants.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: MS Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain and one of the country’s most admired sports icons, has now added a new title to his long list of achievements, certified drone pilot. Dhoni recently completed formal drone pilot training at Garuda Aerospace’s Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in Chennai, which is approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This milestone is especially noteworthy as Dhoni is not only an investor in the drone startup but also serves as its brand ambassador.

The training program included a combination of ground schooling, simulator sessions, and hands-on flying experience. Dhoni’s certification confirms that he is now officially authorized to fly drones under the regulations. According to the Garuda Aerospace team, Dhoni showed great commitment during his training and picked up flying skills quickly, reflecting the same focus and discipline he once brought to the cricket field.

Read Also
‘Apne Baap Ke Saath ...’: Trolled For Poor IPL Performance, Mohammed Siraj Credits MS Dhoni’s...
article-image
Read Also
Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025: Argentina Skipper Confirms India Visit; Set To Meet MS Dhoni, Sourav...
article-image

In a broader sense, Dhoni’s latest move reflects a growing trend where public figures and celebrities are embracing emerging technologies not just as endorsers, but as active participants.

MS Dhoni Makes Spiritual Visit To Dewri Mandir In Ranchi Along With His Family

FPJ Shorts
Students In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Rural ZP School Speak Fluent Japanese, Learns High-Tech Robotics Education; Here's How
Students In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Rural ZP School Speak Fluent Japanese, Learns High-Tech Robotics Education; Here's How
Rajasthan Lifts Ban On Camel Export To Other States After Years Of Restriction
Rajasthan Lifts Ban On Camel Export To Other States After Years Of Restriction
Maharashtra Floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹31,628-Crore Relief Package For Rain-Hit Farmers| Here's What He Said
Maharashtra Floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹31,628-Crore Relief Package For Rain-Hit Farmers| Here's What He Said
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Unveils DM Jaunpur’s Book ‘Karm Kumbh’
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Unveils DM Jaunpur’s Book ‘Karm Kumbh’

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently visited the famous Dewri Mandir near Ranchi with his family. Known for his deep faith, Dhoni offered prayers and took part in rituals at the temple, which is located about 60 kilometers from Ranchi in a village called Diuri (Tamar).

The Dewri Mandir is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is known for its unique 16-armed idol. The temple is believed to be over 700 years old and is special because both tribal priests and Brahmins perform rituals together. Dhoni has visited this temple many times in the past, often before major cricket tournaments, and considers it his lucky place.

During this visit, Dhoni stayed humble as always. He prayed with his family, took part in aarti, and greeted fans patiently despite the crowd and tight security. His connection with the temple has made it more popular over the years, attracting many visitors and boosting local tourism.

This visit once again showed Dhoni’s simple and spiritual side, as he stayed true to his roots while continuing to inspire fans both on and off the field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Australia Begin Heavy Favourites...

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Australia Begin Heavy Favourites...

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...

Video: After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Attends Abrar Ahmed's Reception...

Video: After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Attends Abrar Ahmed's Reception...