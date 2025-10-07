 Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186

A heated exchange ensued between Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players during the three-day Ranji Trophy warm-up match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. The right-handed batter, plying his trade for Maharashtra, after making a move from Mumbai, got involved in a verbal war with the opposing players after his wicket.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated altercation with Mumbai cricketers. | (Credits: X)

A heated exchange ensued between Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players during the three-day Ranji Trophy warm-up match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. The right-handed batter, plying his trade for Maharashtra, after making a move from Mumbai, got involved in a verbal war with the opposing players after his wicket.

Read Also
Domestic Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal Leaves Mumbai To Play For Goa In Ranji Trophy From 2024-25 Season
article-image

It was unclear what the matter was about but the umpire had to intervene and prevent the matter from escalating. The youngster warmed up for the upcoming first-class tournament by hammering 186 off only 140 deliveries before being dismissed by Shams Mulani in the 50th over of the innings. Shaw, along with Arshin Kulkarni, stitched an opening stand of 305 for the first wicket.

Watch the below video:

The 25-year-old had switched sides ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season as Mumbai granted him NOC for the same. In 58 first-class appearances, the right-handed batter has amassed 4556 runs at 46.02 alongside 13 centuries. Shaw has a first-class best of 379.

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States
Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine

Prithvi Shaw last played for Team India in July 2021

The Maharashtra-born cricketer started his career in promising fashion, blasting a hundred on Test debut in 2018, making 134 off 154 deliveries against the West Indies in Rajkot. However, teams gradually began exposing his weakness against new ball and Shaw's struggles multiplied. The youngster's lack of fitness put his career at crossroads. He hasn't donned the national colours since July 2021.

Shaw has also fallen out of favour of the IPL franchises, having last played in the high-profile tournament in 2024. The right-handed batter will hope for the tide to turn in his favour. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season is set to commence on October 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...

'I Need A Break': Tennis Player Daria Kasatkina Announces Early End To 2025 Season, Citing Emotional...

Video: After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Attends Abrar Ahmed's Reception...

Video: After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Attends Abrar Ahmed's Reception...

India Batter Karun Nair Returns To Karnataka Ranji Squad; Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To Lead...

India Batter Karun Nair Returns To Karnataka Ranji Squad; Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To Lead...

Embarrassment! DDCA Officials Pick Non-Wicketkeeper As Keeper In U19 Team On Delhi Official's...

Embarrassment! DDCA Officials Pick Non-Wicketkeeper As Keeper In U19 Team On Delhi Official's...