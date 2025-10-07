Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186

Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated altercation with Mumbai cricketers. | (Credits: X)

A heated exchange ensued between Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players during the three-day Ranji Trophy warm-up match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. The right-handed batter, plying his trade for Maharashtra, after making a move from Mumbai, got involved in a verbal war with the opposing players after his wicket.

It was unclear what the matter was about but the umpire had to intervene and prevent the matter from escalating. The youngster warmed up for the upcoming first-class tournament by hammering 186 off only 140 deliveries before being dismissed by Shams Mulani in the 50th over of the innings. Shaw, along with Arshin Kulkarni, stitched an opening stand of 305 for the first wicket.

The 25-year-old had switched sides ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season as Mumbai granted him NOC for the same. In 58 first-class appearances, the right-handed batter has amassed 4556 runs at 46.02 alongside 13 centuries. Shaw has a first-class best of 379.

Prithvi Shaw last played for Team India in July 2021

The Maharashtra-born cricketer started his career in promising fashion, blasting a hundred on Test debut in 2018, making 134 off 154 deliveries against the West Indies in Rajkot. However, teams gradually began exposing his weakness against new ball and Shaw's struggles multiplied. The youngster's lack of fitness put his career at crossroads. He hasn't donned the national colours since July 2021.

Shaw has also fallen out of favour of the IPL franchises, having last played in the high-profile tournament in 2024. The right-handed batter will hope for the tide to turn in his favour. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season is set to commence on October 15.