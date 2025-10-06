Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the next round of the Shanghai Masters with a solid win over Jesper de Jong, but it was a heartwarming moment during the match that stole the spotlight.

During a tense rally, De Jong executed a perfectly disguised dropshot that sent Felix sprinting toward the net. In his attempt to reach the ball, the Canadian star lost his footing and slipped awkwardly onto the court. The fall looked nasty for a brief second, drawing concern from the crowd. But what happened next drew a wave of smiles and applause across the stadium.

A ball kid, positioned near the net, didn’t hesitate. Without waiting for instructions, the young volunteer stepped forward and extended a helping hand to the fallen player. Auger-Aliassime graciously accepted the gesture, rising to his feet with a smile. The wholesome exchange melted hearts, with fans online praising the mutual respect and warmth shown in the moment.

Despite the tumble, Auger-Aliassime showed no signs of being rattled. He regained his composure quickly and went on to dominate key moments in the match, eventually sealing victory in straight sets. His powerful baseline game and improved consistency were on full display, signaling a strong return to form as the season approaches its closing stretch.

While Auger-Aliassime’s tennis did the talking on the scoreboard, it was his fall and the helping hand that followed that reminded everyone of the simple, human beauty that lives within the game.

Holger Rune lit up the Shanghai Masters with a moment of flair and audacity during his Round of 64 clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. In a tightly contested first set, Rune pulled off a spectacular tweener, a between-the-legs shot, that had the crowd roaring in appreciation.

The moment came during an intense baseline rally early in the first set. Baez pushed Rune deep with a powerful shot. Instead of attempting a conventional retrieval, Rune opted for a risky tweener. The shot sailed perfectly over the net, catching Baez off guard. Although Baez managed to get his racquet on the ball, his return failed to clear the net, giving Rune the point and triggering a loud ovation from the spectators.

The tweener wasn’t just a crowd-pleasing trick, it was a statement of Rune’s growing confidence and court presence. The 22-year-old Dane went on to win the match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, securing his place in the Round of 32. It was a solid performance from Rune, who combined consistent groundstrokes with occasional flashes of brilliance, like the now-viral tweener moment.

With this win, Rune continues his campaign in Shanghai as one of the emerging stars to watch. But regardless of how far he goes in the tournament, that daring tweener will remain one of the standout moments of the early rounds.