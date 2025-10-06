'What A Day &...': VVS Laxman Recalls Mohali Thriller Against Australia, Hails Pragyan Ojha & Ishant Sharma

Pragyan Ojha celebrates with VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman lauded Ishant Sharma and Pragyan Ojha over the memorable Test victory against Australia in Mohali in 2010. With a user on X sharing a video of the Test and hailing Laxman's unbeaten 73, the cricketer himself retweeted it, referring to the win as a 'True testament to belief and resilience'.

The one-wicket came even after India had stumbled to 124/8 while chasing a modest 216. Laxman, who watched wickets falling from the other end, shared an invaluable 81-run partnership. No.11 Pragyan Ojha went on to stay unbeaten along with Laxman as the hosts clinched a one-wicket thriller.

Laxman responded the below to the X user's video:

"What a day and what a memorable Test! Never ever give up till the end. Huge credit to @ImIshant and @pragyanojha for the way they held their nerve and showed such great character. True testament to belief and resilience."

Team India had also won the second Test to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a relatively easier win for MS Dhoni and co. as they chased down a target of 207 with seven wickets to spare. It helped the Asian Giants win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tour also had three ODIs but only one of them took place due to rains and the hosts had won the fixture by five wickets.

The second Test of the series against Australia saw the debut of Cheteshwar Pujara, who would go on to replace Rahul Dravid as the new No.3 for India in the red-ball format. Pujara scored a nerveless 72 to help the hosts chase down the target comfortably.