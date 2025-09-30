Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Angry With Umpire's Decision, Animated Chat Goes Viral During Final vs Taylor Fritz; Video

Carlos Alcaraz was seen arguing with the umpire. | (Credits: X)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz seemingly expressed his anger with an umpire's decision as he was seen having an animated chat during the Japan Open final against Taylor Fritz. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the 22-year-old was seen using plenty of hand gestures while speaking to the umpire.

It's unclear what the saga was all about but the Spainard seemed like he was unhappy about the point not being given or wrongly given. The umpire seemed to calm him down but Alcaraz maintained the intensity of his argument.

"Always tough playing against you" - Carlos Alcaraz on Taylor Fritz

Following the straight set 6-4 6-4 victory over Fritz, Alcaraz heaped praise on his American opponent and congratulated him for a great tournament. The multiple time Grand Slam winner went on to thank his team and said, as quoted by The Independent:

"I want to start with Taylor. Such a great tennis player and athlete. Always tough playing against you and congrats for a great tournament and all the best for the rest of the season. My team, I’m always really lucky to have you. Special shout-out to my Juanjo [Moreno, his physio] after landing on my ankle earlier in the tournament, I’m grateful."

With his eight title, Alcaraz became just the sixth player to clinch eight titles in a single season alongside Jannik Sinner, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The youngster received a cheque of almost $420,000 alongside the Japan Open Trophy. As far as Grand Slams are concerned, the 22-year-old has already had a stellar year, clinching US Open and French Open titles. He was defeated by Sinner in the Wimbledon decider.