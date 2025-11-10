'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav during a Team India training session | Image Credit: X / BCCI

India are three months away from hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup but head coach Gautam Gambhir believes his team are yet to be the finished product. That statement comes despite the Men in Blue clinching a series win over Australia on Saturday. Gambhir took over as India head coach in 2024 and the defending T20 World champions are yet to lose a series in that time frame.

"I think we still aren't where we want to be, come the T20 World Cup. So hopefully you guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be. The biggest picture is not the series but the World Cup,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since taking over, Gautam Gambhir has opted for a ultra-aggressive batting approach. India came have posted in excess of 250 thrice, once falling 3 short of 300. The India coach asserted that t20 cricket is all about impact and not numbers.

"Batting orders are overrated, except the openers. It is not the amount of runs that matter but the impact of those runs. Every ball is an event and every event needs to have maximum impact. We don't want to play thinking about averages and strike rates, we want to think about impact a person can create in that situation," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gambhir is known for his no nonsense approach and that level of honesty is appreciated. However, there are concerns with the India t20I side, and the former India opener will be keen to address before the tournament kicks off.

India play 5-match series against South Africa and New Zealand, and Gambhir will aim to fine tune his plans for the tournament. India lifted the tournament in 2024 and Gambhir was appointed after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended. India won both Champions Trophy and Asia Cup under Gauti and will be favourites at home next year as well.