 'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run

'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run

Head coach Gautam Gambhir gave an honest assessment about his coaching policy and India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 after the IND vs AUS T20I series.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav during a Team India training session | Image Credit: X / BCCI

India are three months away from hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup but head coach Gautam Gambhir believes his team are yet to be the finished product. That statement comes despite the Men in Blue clinching a series win over Australia on Saturday. Gambhir took over as India head coach in 2024 and the defending T20 World champions are yet to lose a series in that time frame.

"I think we still aren't where we want to be, come the T20 World Cup. So hopefully you guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be. The biggest picture is not the series but the World Cup,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Read Also
IND vs AUS T20I: 5 Takeaways From India's 2-1 Series Win As Gambhir Maintains Unbeaten Record
article-image

Since taking over, Gautam Gambhir has opted for a ultra-aggressive batting approach. India came have posted in excess of 250 thrice, once falling 3 short of 300. The India coach asserted that t20 cricket is all about impact and not numbers.

"Batting orders are overrated, except the openers. It is not the amount of runs that matter but the impact of those runs. Every ball is an event and every event needs to have maximum impact. We don't want to play thinking about averages and strike rates, we want to think about impact a person can create in that situation," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery
Elon Musk Pushes Tesla To Build Own AI Chips; iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Explains Shift From TSMC
Elon Musk Pushes Tesla To Build Own AI Chips; iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Explains Shift From TSMC
Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12 Construction; Check Out Alternate Routes
Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12 Construction; Check Out Alternate Routes
Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel
Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel

Gambhir is known for his no nonsense approach and that level of honesty is appreciated. However, there are concerns with the India t20I side, and the former India opener will be keen to address before the tournament kicks off.

India play 5-match series against South Africa and New Zealand, and Gambhir will aim to fine tune his plans for the tournament. India lifted the tournament in 2024 and Gambhir was appointed after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended. India won both Champions Trophy and Asia Cup under Gauti and will be favourites at home next year as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Akash Kumar? Meghalaya Cricketer Who Smashed 8 Sixes In A Row & Hit Fastest 50 In First-Class...

Who Is Akash Kumar? Meghalaya Cricketer Who Smashed 8 Sixes In A Row & Hit Fastest 50 In First-Class...

'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run

'Not Ready For T20 World Cup Yet': Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Assessment Despite Winning Run

Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou;...

Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou;...

Ben Shelton Left In Awe By A Young Kid's Dance Moves Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025 Match Against...

Ben Shelton Left In Awe By A Young Kid's Dance Moves Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025 Match Against...

Who Will Captain Rajasthan Royals? Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal In Contention As Sanju Samson Nears...

Who Will Captain Rajasthan Royals? Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal In Contention As Sanju Samson Nears...