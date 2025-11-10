'Is Your Heart Taken...': Carlos Alcaraz's Adorable Reaction To Reporter's Flirty Question Goes Viral Amid ATP Finals 2025; Video

Image: courtchaosofficial/X

During a lighthearted moment at the ATP Finals 2025, Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz left fans smiling with his charming response to an unexpected question from a reporter. Following his post-match press conference, a female journalist asked the 22-year-old, “Is your heart taken or free?” a question that instantly drew laughter and curiosity across the room.

Blushing and visibly amused, Alcaraz paused for a second before replying with a shy grin, “No, I’m free.” His candid answer, delivered with his signature youthful charm, quickly went viral on social media as fans flooded comment sections with playful reactions and admiration for the tennis prodigy’s honesty.

Alcaraz, known not only for his explosive energy on the court but also for his humble and affable personality, handled the moment with good humor. The brief exchange offered fans a glimpse of his lighter side amid the intense atmosphere of the prestigious year-end tournament.

While the question momentarily shifted focus away from tennis, it reflected the kind of adoration Alcaraz commands globally, as both a fierce competitor and one of the most endearing personalities in modern sport. As the ATP Finals continue, fans are not only watching his forehands and footwork but also cheering for the young champion whose heart, for now, remains free.

Alexander Bublik's Underarm Serve Prompts Hilarious Reaction From Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025; Video

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the ATP Finals 2025, Alexander Bublik and Carlos Alcaraz shared a cheeky exchange during a practice session in Turin. The two stars, known for their flair and humour on court, gave fans something to laugh about when Bublik unleashed one of his trademark underarm serves.

Alcaraz, caught off guard but amused, responded with a playful middle finger toward Bublik, sparking laughter from those watching courtside. Never one to miss a chance for mischief, Bublik blew a flying kiss back at the Spaniard, sending the practice court into fits of laughter.

The banter was clearly in good spirits, reflecting the friendly rapport between the two players. Bublik, famous for his unpredictability and showmanship, has long entertained fans with his creative shot-making and on-court antics, while Alcaraz’s easygoing charm makes him equally comfortable in such lighthearted moments.

As the ATP Finals draw closer, the clip of their amusing interaction has already gone viral among tennis fans. While competition at the year-end tournament is fierce, moments like these remind everyone that even at the highest level, the sport can still be about fun, friendship, and laughter.