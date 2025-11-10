'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4 Crore; Pics

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has treated himself with another luxury car. The left-arm pacer completed the purchase of a luxury Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. The Punjab Kings star posted pictures of him and his family posing in front of the new car, which have since gone viral.

Arshdeep Singh on Monday posted pictures of his latest purchase - A classy Mercedes AMG G Wagon. His newest car is has a glossy black exterior, while the interiors are in red upholstery.

The luxury SUV is reportedly a collector's item, with its price ranging north of Rs 3 crore in India. It could nearly cost Rs 4 crore including on-road prices. The 5-seater vehicle is comfortable, and good for Indian roads.