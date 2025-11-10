'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4 Crore; Pics

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has treated himself with another luxury car. The left-arm pacer completed the purchase of a luxury Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. The Punjab Kings star posted pictures of him and his family posing in front of the new car, which have since gone viral.
Arshdeep Singh on Monday posted pictures of his latest purchase - A classy Mercedes AMG G Wagon. His newest car is has a glossy black exterior, while the interiors are in red upholstery.
The luxury SUV is reportedly a collector's item, with its price ranging north of Rs 3 crore in India. It could nearly cost Rs 4 crore including on-road prices. The 5-seater vehicle is comfortable, and good for Indian roads.
FPJ Shorts
'Caught Devendra Fadnavis Midnight Snacking On Dark Chocolates', Reveals Amruta Fadnavis While Giving Inside Tour Of 'Varsha'- Maharashtra CM's Residence In Mumbai
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery Deciding Reservation Of Wards For SC, ST, OBC And Women To Be Drawn On November 11
Sunny Deol Looks Visibly Upset As He Arrives To Visit Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital Amid Ventilator Reports – VIDEO
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?