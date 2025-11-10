Who Is Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu? Cameroon Footballer Caught Red-Handed In 'Cheating' Scandal; Videos, WhatsApp Chats Go Viral

Cameroon star Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has landed himself in hot water. Playing in Russia for Dynamo Moscow, the forward was caught red-handed by his partner in a cheating scandal. His partner, a Russian influencer, caught him with another woman and reportedly called the police following the incident. Moumi was included in Cameroon’s squad for their crucial CAF World Cup Qualifier play-off against DR Congo on November 13.

As per reported by Ghanaian news outlet Yen, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has embroiled himself in a cheating scandal. The 31-year-old is based in Moscow where he plays as for Dynamo Moscow. The Cameroonian international has been in a long-term relationship with Russian influencer Nikki Seey.

Seey however caught the footballer red-handed in their Moscow apartment on Sunday. She arrived with a friend having known that the 31-year-old had brought another woman home. The report states Ngamaleu denied her entry stating that an 'uncle' had come around to visit him.

Seey hence called the police, who forced entry into the apartment. Ngamaleu was in his Cameeron shorts on film during the incident, with another woman trying to cover her face from the camera.

African football journalist Micky Jnr has further reported that Nikki Seey has since packed bags and moved out of the apartment. Local authorities are investigating the situation while Ngamaleu has been asked to vacate the apartment.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu signed for Dynamo Moscow from Young Boys in 2022. The 31-year-old has scored 14 times in 78 games for the Russian outfit. For Cameroon, the winger has been capped 63 times, scoring 5 goals. Cameroon face DR Congo in a crucial World Cup qualifier on November 13. Ngamaleu was named in the squad for the same, but it is yet to be known whether his personal conflict has resulted him being unavailable for the game.